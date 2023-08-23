Search icon

23rd Aug 2023

Saudi Arabia respond to Mason Greenwood links

Callum Boyle

Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, have been linked with Greenwood

Saudi officials have responded to reports suggesting that Mason Greenwood could be in line for a move to the Middle East.

Greenwood will leave Manchester United after the club confirmed on Monday that the pair had mutually agreed to end his time at Old Trafford.

The decision was made following United’s six-month internal investigation into the forward’s behaviour after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour in January 2022. All charges against him were dropped in February 2023 following a “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

Since the official confirmation several club – including Roma – have been linked, with Al Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League one of those in question.

Managed by Steven Gerrard, the side also has the likes of Jordan Henderson and Moussa Dembele amongst their ranks but Gerrard himself played down reports linking his side with a move in a post on Instagram.

Officials in the Gulf Kingdom are also against any plans to bring Greenwood to the Saudi Pro League amid fears it could damage their reputation even further given the intense scrutiny surrounding the country’s ongoing human rights issues.

There’s also fears that it could derail any progress to improve the women’s game in Saudi Arabia. A senior source for the league told the Telegraph: “Given the scrutiny already on the country and the circumstance, it would be very difficult for clubs here to jump in and rescue this player.”

Meanwhile, on the international stage, Greenwood could be offered the chance to return to football with Jamaica.

Having only featured once for England, in a competitive fixture against Iceland, FIFA rules would allow him to make the switch to the same country that approached him in 2021 before he committed to the Three Lions as of next month. 

