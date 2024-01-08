Search icon

Football

08th Jan 2024

“Utter madness” – Roy Keane on modern football tactic that’s not going away

Patrick McCarry

Roy Keane

“It was game over.”

Roy Keane was paired with former Newcastle and Spurs winger Chris Waddle, this weekend, to do some punditry with ITV for the FA Cup third round.

The former Premier League rivals joined Mark Pougatch at the Stadium of Light for what ended up being a routine 3-0 win for Newcastle over Sunderland. A Dan Ballard own goal had the Toon 1-0 up at the break before, a minute into the second half, Miguel Almiron nicked the ball from defender Pierre Ekwah and set up Alexander Isak’s handy finish.

Isak added a second, and his side’s third, after a final flurry of resistance from the Black Cats. Keane, who managed Sunderland from 2006 to 2008, bemoaned his former side being caught out by a footballing trend that is not going anywhere soon.

Now managed by ex-Rangers boss Michael Beale, Sunderland tried for much of the cup tie to play the ball out from the back. It is a tactic made successful by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, and one which most Premier League sides have given a whirl – Arsenal and Manchester United have both signed goalkeepers [David Raya and Andrè Onana] who are more renowned for their distribution than shot-stopping.

While Keane is open to the tactic being used in the right circumstances, and by the right players, he bemoaned Ekwah for trying it in the wrong place, time and in the wrong circumstances. He told ITV:

“They were still in the game then, start of the second half, it’s 2-0, game over… Sunderland gifted some goals away, which doesn’t help.”

“Listen,” Roy Keane added, “they are young players and they are only going to learn from their own mistakes but when I see defenders trying to beat players, especially in their own box, I just think it’s madness.

“You’re under pressure, you’re trying to get back [in the game]. Ekwah is not trying to pass the ball, he is trying to beat him. Trying to beat him. Newcastle were at it, they were putting Sunderland under pressure, then this. It’s game over. Young players, listen, they have to learn the hard way but, utter madness from the defenders.

“The amount of goals we see now from defenders taking chances – all weekend we’ve seen it and we have again, today. Madness.”

Adding to what Roy Keane said about the Sunderland tactics, Chris Waddle said he was not sure if the Mackems “knew how to play it” safe. “They get a bit of success with the tactic of getting it down and playing it, in the Championship, but we saw what a Premier League side could do today.”

Michael Beale reflected on the local derby cup exit to Sky Sports. “Life got really real for everyone in our young team today, so we need to use that and go to work,” he said.

“If we felt we were closer, or individuals felt they were closer to playing at that level regularly, then today was a bit of an eye opener.”

Related links:

Topics:

FA Cup,Football,Roy Keane,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Why Real Madrid will only have to pay half of Erling Haaland’s release clause 

Erling Haaland

Why Real Madrid will only have to pay half of Erling Haaland’s release clause 

By Callum Boyle

Man United may have the ideal player swap to clinch Michael Olise transfer

Football

Man United may have the ideal player swap to clinch Michael Olise transfer

By Patrick McCarry

Why Liverpool will still play in third kit vs Arsenal despite having no kit clash

Arsenal

Why Liverpool will still play in third kit vs Arsenal despite having no kit clash

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: Best La Liga goals from Week 28

Football

WATCH: Best La Liga goals from Week 28

By Reuben Pinder

Bookmaker received $420,000 worth of bets on controversial Arsenal yellow card

Arsenal

Bookmaker received $420,000 worth of bets on controversial Arsenal yellow card

By Daniel Brown

David De Gea sends boots to young fan after incredible lookalike photo

Barclays Premier League

David De Gea sends boots to young fan after incredible lookalike photo

By Kyle Picknell

Antoine Griezmann’s release clause will drop to £100 million this summer

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann’s release clause will drop to £100 million this summer

By Kyle Picknell

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 21

Fantasy Premier League

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 21

By Reuben Pinder

People notice specific detail in Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC contract

Charlotte FC

People notice specific detail in Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC contract

By Callum Boyle

World’s deadliest cat has found a new home

Animals

World’s deadliest cat has found a new home

By Charlie Herbert

Peaky Blinders creator shares update on the movie adaptation of the show

Peaky Blinders creator shares update on the movie adaptation of the show

By JOE

Woman convicted of killing husband after parrot repeated victims last words

Woman convicted of killing husband after parrot repeated victims last words

By Nina McLaughlin

People call for Ricky Gervais to return for Golden Globes as this year’s opening monologue is booed

Golden Globes

People call for Ricky Gervais to return for Golden Globes as this year’s opening monologue is booed

By Charlie Herbert

Apple begins paying customers in $500m settlement over slow iPhones

Apple begins paying customers in $500m settlement over slow iPhones

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers warned of ‘horrible’ scene within opening 10 minutes of Netflix horror

Film

Viewers warned of ‘horrible’ scene within opening 10 minutes of Netflix horror

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Cody Garbrandt bullies, showboats and outclasses Dominick Cruz to become new UFC champion

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt bullies, showboats and outclasses Dominick Cruz to become new UFC champion

By Ben Kiely

The best and worst jobs you can have in 2016, according to experts

2016

The best and worst jobs you can have in 2016, according to experts

By Jordan Gold

Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia during live Twitch stream

Football

Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia during live Twitch stream

By Callum Boyle

Researchers have discovered a ‘danger age’ when partners are more likely to cheat in a relationship

feature-homepage

Researchers have discovered a ‘danger age’ when partners are more likely to cheat in a relationship

By Cassie Delaney

Phillip Schofield offers to pay huge energy bill for pensioner

News

Phillip Schofield offers to pay huge energy bill for pensioner

By Wayne Farry

Video: Rory McIlroy is in full-on beast mode in new Bose ad

feature

Video: Rory McIlroy is in full-on beast mode in new Bose ad

By Conor Heneghan

Load more stories