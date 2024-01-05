Search icon

Football

05th Jan 2024

Arsenal accused of ’embarrassing’ Bukayo Saka after Premier League complaint

Callum Boyle

Arsenal Bukayo Saka

Saka is one of the most-fouled player in the Premier League this season

Chris Sutton has accused Arsenal of “embarrassing” Bukayo Saka after they filed an official complaint to the Premier League.

Saka is one of the most-fouled players in the Premier League this season, with only two more ranked higher than him, and the Gunners have raised this with the PGMOL.

They believe that opposition players are specifically targeting the England international and have called for the first serious challenge on the number seven to be met with an immediate yellow card.

However Sutton feels that this will have a negative impact and isn’t something Saka will be pleased about.

“I think Bukayo Saka will be a bit embarrassed about the situation,” he said on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

“It’s a compliment, isn’t it, that players want to get close to you and kick you? I don’t think Arsenal, I don’t know what they’re thinking of there and where they’re going with that. Ridiculous.”

Bukayo Saka

Any hope of Arsenal winning a first Premier League title since 2004 could well depend on if they are able to keep Saka fit.

The youngster has been dealing with an ongoing achilles problem throughout the season and has already missed parts of the current campaign.

Mikel Arteta meanwhile has encouraged him to find ways to avoid being tackled so relentlessly.

He said: “He needs to learn when to take certain balls, what to do with that ball, how to use his body, when to jump. There are a lot of things we can train but obviously it is very difficult to understand what the opponent is going to do.

“Wingers and talented players get kicked and fouled and get the demand to win games and that is the chance he has, that is his role in the team.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Bukayo Saka,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ange Postecoglou shuts down Spurs trophy question with clever response

Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou shuts down Spurs trophy question with clever response

By Callum Boyle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin blows a kiss to Crystal Palace fans after being sent off in FA Cup clash

Crystal Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin blows a kiss to Crystal Palace fans after being sent off in FA Cup clash

By Callum Boyle

Sunderland release statement after stadium is redecorated with Newcastle banners

Football

Sunderland release statement after stadium is redecorated with Newcastle banners

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Santi Cazorla bids farewell to Villarreal after miraculous career

Arsenal

Santi Cazorla bids farewell to Villarreal after miraculous career

By Reuben Pinder

Former Man Utd defender Daley Blind collapses during Ajax friendly

Ajax

Former Man Utd defender Daley Blind collapses during Ajax friendly

By Wayne Farry

Gary Neville “not sure what the plan is now” after delay in Solskjaer appointment

Gary Neville

Gary Neville “not sure what the plan is now” after delay in Solskjaer appointment

By Darragh Murphy

Gary Neville has a dig at Paul Pogba for controversial deleted tweet

Football

Gary Neville has a dig at Paul Pogba for controversial deleted tweet

By Jack O'Toole

Jermain Defoe gets tattoo dedicated to best mate Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery

Jermain Defoe gets tattoo dedicated to best mate Bradley Lowery

By Darragh Murphy

Scaffolders cover eight-storey block of flats with gigantic England flag

England (football)

Scaffolders cover eight-storey block of flats with gigantic England flag

By Reuben Pinder

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

david soul

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

By Charlie Herbert

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

Instagram

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

By JOE

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 400,000 signatures after ITV drama

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 400,000 signatures after ITV drama

By JOE

Celebs pay tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper following death aged 56

Derek Draper

Celebs pay tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper following death aged 56

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper dies aged 56

Derek Draper

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper dies aged 56

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Gary Neville spoke to him about taking Valencia job

Gary Neville

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Gary Neville spoke to him about taking Valencia job

By Simon Lloyd

Hilarious Twitter thread details Paul Pogba’s meeting with oblivious couple on a train

Manchester United

Hilarious Twitter thread details Paul Pogba’s meeting with oblivious couple on a train

By Simon Lloyd

Brighton midfielder becomes second Premier League player ever to start match and not touch the ball

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton midfielder becomes second Premier League player ever to start match and not touch the ball

By Reuben Pinder

Man who confronted women wearing bikinis on beach has been sacked

bathing suit

Man who confronted women wearing bikinis on beach has been sacked

By Kieran Galpin

Prankster makes his garden shed the top London restaurant on TripAdvisor after fake reviews

Food

Prankster makes his garden shed the top London restaurant on TripAdvisor after fake reviews

By Paul Moore

People are convinced there’s a ‘curse’ inside the Love Island villa

Adam collard

People are convinced there’s a ‘curse’ inside the Love Island villa

By James Dawson

Load more stories