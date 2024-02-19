Search icon

Football

19th Feb 2024

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Callum Boyle

Roy Hodgson

Hodgson was admitted to hospital last week

Crystal Palace have announced that Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his role as Crystal Palace manager.

Hodgson was admitted to hospital last week after falling ill during training and missed his pre-match press conference against Spurs/

The Palace boss’ future had been uncertain following a poor run of results but in the best interests of his health, Hodgson has chose to resign from his role.

In a message to the club’s supporters, Hodgson thanked the fans for their “continuous support” and that he had “enjoyed his time” in the six years he spent at the South London club across two spells.

He said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

‘Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history’

Following confirmation of his departure, Palace chairman Steve Parish hailed Hodgson as someone “will never be forgotten” and that he has a “special place in history”.

Parish said: “I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.”

Glasner the favourite to take over?

In more positive news, Palace confirmed that Hodgson had been discharged from hospital and with the news that the club will bring forward their attempts to find a replacement it appears that Oliver Glasner will take over.

Glasner was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch Spurs play Wolves – with Palace travelling there themselves in two weeks.

Formerly of Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has been out of work since being sacked by the Bundesliga club in July. During his spell at Frankfurt he guided them to the Europa League final in 2022, where they beat Rangers on penalties.

The 49-year-old has also had spells with Wolfsburg and Austrian outfit Linz and is expected to sign a deal worth £4.5m-a-season.

Topics:

Crystal Palace,Football,Premier League,Roy Hodgson,Sport

