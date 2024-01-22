Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals how an air fryer helped him win World Grand Prix

The secret to becoming the best snooker player in the world has been revealed

Ronnie O’Sullivan hailed his air fryer as the reason behind his epic comeback to win the World Grand Prix.

‘The Rocket’ produced one of the best comebacks in his career as he beat Judd Trump 10-7 after being 4-0 down at one point.

It was his second major win in the space of a couple of weeks after he recently beat Ali Carter to win a record-extending eighth Masters title.

After his win against Carter, O’Sullivan admitted that he was lacking confidence but appeared to be far happier after beating Trump, saying he had “enjoyed” the experience.

As part of his victory speech, the 48-year-old paid tribute to an air fryer and another kitchen utensil which helped spur him on to his win.

He told ITV: “I enjoyed that, I really did, I enjoyed the game.

“Start of the week I was feeling a bit rough, then I bought myself an air fryer and a smoothie maker. I started to feel a bit better and…I don’t like eating junk food, it sort of puts me in a funny place.

“So I started to feel better as the week went on, I played some of my best snooker last night against Ding.

“That gave me some confidence coming into today, I knew I’d have to play well to at least do something well against Judd. I enjoyed the match. I thought it might be a 10-1 job.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan has done it‼️ He is the World Grand Prix Champion 2024 🏆



Congratulations Ronnie!#ITVSnooker #WorldGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/q0JKWpXoeE — ITV Snooker (@itvsnooker) January 21, 2024

O’Sullivan continued: “I managed to win a few frames this afternoon. 5-3 gave me a bit of optimism, I just came out and thought ‘try and enjoy the battle’. Because you have to enjoy a battle against Judd, he’s a warrior.

“For me he’s the favourite for the World Championships this year.”

