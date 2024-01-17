Search icon

Sport

17th Jan 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals 'biggest worry' as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Callum Boyle

Ronnie O'Sullivan

O’Sullivan spoke to the media for the first time since the outburst

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed what his “biggest worry” is following rumours that he may face punishment for his recent outburst.

The Rocket defeated Ali Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter and O’Sullivan have had back and forth altercations for a number of years but things escalated to a whole new level shortly after the former had accused the eight-time winner of “snotting all over the floor”.

O’Sullivan then went one further in a chaotic rant about his rival, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

The beaten finalist then hit back with: “I actually feel a bit sorry for him, I don’t think he’s that well mentally. So we move forward and go again.”

Both are now likely to face punishments from world snooker chiefs, however a final decision is yet to be made.

Less than 48 hours on from his Masters victory, O’Sullivan returned to the table at the World Grand Prix in Leicester, where he beat Pang Junxu 4-2.

After his win, the 48-year-old spoke to the media but the Rocket admitted that he was disappointed with his display and that he is short of confidence.

He told ITV 4: “Do you know what, it’s nice winning tournaments but the biggest worry for me is that I’m not really comfortable, or I don’t feel like I’m playing with confidence.

“It’s a lot to do with cueing and stuff like that.

“I know I’ve won tournaments, but I’m still not really happy with my game, which is more important than winning tournaments to me.”

O’Sullivan continued: “It’s been surprising. I don’t know where it’s come from, to be honest with you.

“I’ll take it! I’m not going to say no to it! But, maybe [it’s] just because I’m not that bothered really? It’s not the most important thing for me.

“I still want to do alright. But the most important thing is I want to play well.

“I’d rather play well and get beat than play badly and win. That’s my feeling on it.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan,Snooker,Sport

