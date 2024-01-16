Search icon

Sport

16th Jan 2024

Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

Callum Boyle

Ronnie O'Sullivan

It was one of O’Sullivan’s most shocking rants

Footage of the incident that saw Ronnie O’Sullivan go on to produce one of the most astonishing rants of his career after he labelled Ali Carter “a f***ing disgrace” after beating him in the Masters final has resurfaced.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter hit out at the crowd after the game and called them “morons” following his defeat while Sullivan came out and claimed that Carter had “snotted” on the Masters floor.

O’Sullivan then went one further in a chaotic rant about his rival, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.

“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F***ing why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f**k. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”

He then continued his onslaught and sensationally claimed that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

Now, footage of the original incident at the 2018 World Snooker Championships in Sheffield has revealed all and what instigated the bitter rivalry between the two.

The pair were involved in a second round match that Carter went on to win 13-8.

But with the scores at 10-8, O’Sullivan put Carter in a snooker with only colours remaining on the table.

As the two returned to their seats, they both appeared to barge shoulders with each other.

Bemused by the incident, Carter prepared to take his shot while O’Sullivan returned to his seat.

Carter did reveal that O’Sullivan had apologised to him at the event a year later but when asked about the Rocket’s most recent comments “make no difference to me”.

World Snooker meanwhile have confirmed that they will review O’Sullivan’s comments.

Related links:

Topics:

Masters,Ronnie O'Sullivan,Snooker,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

Ali Carter

Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

By Callum Boyle

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

Football

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

By Callum Boyle

Premier League confirm date has been set for Man City’s rule break charges hearing

Football

Premier League confirm date has been set for Man City’s rule break charges hearing

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Shinji Kagawa confirms he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund for La Liga

Borussia Dortmund

Shinji Kagawa confirms he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund for La Liga

By Simon Lloyd

Liverpool fans are seriously man (and woman) crushing on their dishy incoming goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

Liverpool fans are seriously man (and woman) crushing on their dishy incoming goalkeeper

By Nooruddean Choudry

Jamie Carragher has named “the best number 10 in the Premier League”

Eden Hazard

Jamie Carragher has named “the best number 10 in the Premier League”

By Robert Redmond

Liverpool handed boost as Joe Gomez undergoes knee surgery

Football

Liverpool handed boost as Joe Gomez undergoes knee surgery

By Simon Lloyd

Rangers’ Allan McGregor sent off for ridiculous kick

Allan McGregor

Rangers’ Allan McGregor sent off for ridiculous kick

By Simon Lloyd

Everton welcome fan with Down’s syndrome to take part in training session

Everton

Everton welcome fan with Down’s syndrome to take part in training session

By Reuben Pinder

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

By Joseph Loftus

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

By Joseph Loftus

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

By Nina McLaughlin

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

By Joseph Loftus

PlayStation drops nearly 450 hours worth of free games

PlayStation

PlayStation drops nearly 450 hours worth of free games

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Facebook users reports seeing ‘random’ post to celebs on their feed

Celebrities

Facebook users reports seeing ‘random’ post to celebs on their feed

By Simon Bland

Ben from Friends is now the same age as Jennifer Aniston was when the show started

Friends

Ben from Friends is now the same age as Jennifer Aniston was when the show started

By JOE

Euro 2016 travellers are shocked by how much Paris stinks right now

Euro 2016

Euro 2016 travellers are shocked by how much Paris stinks right now

By Declan Cashin

Australian footballer Declan Bingham dies in ‘tragic accident’

Declan Bingham

Australian footballer Declan Bingham dies in ‘tragic accident’

By Daniel Brown

Jordan Henderson branded ‘ugly and disrespectful’ by former Manchester City defender

England

Jordan Henderson branded ‘ugly and disrespectful’ by former Manchester City defender

By Darragh Murphy

Daniel and Lily from The Undateables have called off their wedding

Breakup

Daniel and Lily from The Undateables have called off their wedding

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories