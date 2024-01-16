Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

It was one of O’Sullivan’s most shocking rants

Footage of the incident that saw Ronnie O’Sullivan go on to produce one of the most astonishing rants of his career after he labelled Ali Carter “a f***ing disgrace” after beating him in the Masters final has resurfaced.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter hit out at the crowd after the game and called them “morons” following his defeat while Sullivan came out and claimed that Carter had “snotted” on the Masters floor.

O’Sullivan then went one further in a chaotic rant about his rival, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.

Wow, number 8!!



Just want to again say thank you for all the support. It really means the world to me.



🏆 pic.twitter.com/wegnC30Ad5 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) January 14, 2024

“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F***ing why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f**k. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”

He then continued his onslaught and sensationally claimed that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

Now, footage of the original incident at the 2018 World Snooker Championships in Sheffield has revealed all and what instigated the bitter rivalry between the two.

The pair were involved in a second round match that Carter went on to win 13-8.

But with the scores at 10-8, O’Sullivan put Carter in a snooker with only colours remaining on the table.

As the two returned to their seats, they both appeared to barge shoulders with each other.

Bemused by the incident, Carter prepared to take his shot while O’Sullivan returned to his seat.

Carter did reveal that O’Sullivan had apologised to him at the event a year later but when asked about the Rocket’s most recent comments “make no difference to me”.

World Snooker meanwhile have confirmed that they will review O’Sullivan’s comments.

Related links: