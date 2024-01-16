Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

World Snooker bosses have confirmed that they will review comments made by Ronnie O’Sullivan towards Ali Carter following his Masters victory on Sunday.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

After the win, O’Sullivan went on a shocking rant about Carter, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.”

O’Sullivan added even more, claiming that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

“He’s got to sort it out, because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years.

“I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash talk me like that, do you know what? He can have one of them [middle finger], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”

Carter has now responded and claimed that his rivals’ comments “make no difference to me”.

He told ITV4: “Ronnie is entitled to his opinion. I just said what it is and how it was. I talk facts, it’s as simple as that.

“It makes no difference to me what he says – he says different things on different days. I don’t think he even knows what is going to come out of his mouth at certain times.”

A World Snooker Tour spokesperson told the Press Association O’Sullivan’s outburst was “under review”.

