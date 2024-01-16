Search icon

Sport

16th Jan 2024

Ali Carter hits back at Ronnie O’Sullivan’s x-rated personal attack

Callum Boyle

Ronnie O'Sullivan

World Snooker also have plans to review O’Sullivan’s comments

World Snooker bosses have confirmed that they will review comments made by Ronnie O’Sullivan towards Ali Carter following his Masters victory on Sunday.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

After the win, O’Sullivan went on a shocking rant about Carter, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.”

O’Sullivan added even more, claiming that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

Ronnie O'Sullivan

“He’s got to sort it out, because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years.

“I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash talk me like that, do you know what? He can have one of them [middle finger], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”

Carter has now responded and claimed that his rivals’ comments “make no difference to me”.

He told ITV4: “Ronnie is entitled to his opinion. I just said what it is and how it was. I talk facts, it’s as simple as that.

“It makes no difference to me what he says – he says different things on different days. I don’t think he even knows what is going to come out of his mouth at certain times.”

A World Snooker Tour spokesperson told the Press Association O’Sullivan’s outburst was “under review”.

Related links:

Topics:

Ali Carter,Masters,Ronnie O'Sullivan,Snooker

RELATED ARTICLES

Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

Masters

Footage resurfaces of incident that sparked Ronnie O’Sullivan’s feud with Ali Carter in midst of x-rated personal attack

By Callum Boyle

Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

Masters

Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

By Callum Boyle

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

England Lionesses

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

West Ham ban two supporters for singing anti-Semitic chants on plane

anti-Semitism

West Ham ban two supporters for singing anti-Semitic chants on plane

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi breaks Gabriel Batistuta’s all-time scoring record with this immaculate free kick

Argentina

Lionel Messi breaks Gabriel Batistuta’s all-time scoring record with this immaculate free kick

By Kevin Beirne

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 15

Football

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 15

By Simon Lloyd

Hector Bellerin’s vegan diet criticised by man who is a perfect advert for healthy living

Alan Brazil

Hector Bellerin’s vegan diet criticised by man who is a perfect advert for healthy living

By Nooruddean Choudry

Saido Berahino admits tough year left him ‘feeling depressed’ in heartfelt statement

Saido Berahino

Saido Berahino admits tough year left him ‘feeling depressed’ in heartfelt statement

By Tom Victor

Fans will be allowed at selected EFL games this weekend

Covid-19

Fans will be allowed at selected EFL games this weekend

By Wayne Farry

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

‘Pyramid’ discovered sitting beneath ice in Antarctica

By Joseph Loftus

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

‘I found out my daughter is not mine and now I want to leave my cheating wife but people say I’m wrong’

By Joseph Loftus

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

Man forced to spend £120 on mozzarella sticks and water after friends insist on splitting the bill

By Nina McLaughlin

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

Football

The punishment Man City will face if found guilty of breaching FFP rules

By Callum Boyle

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

‘My wife wants to leave our toddler behind and go on a month-long solo holiday because she’s tired’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Declan Rice breaks promise to Marcus Rashford in touching gesture to crying fan

Declan Rice

Declan Rice breaks promise to Marcus Rashford in touching gesture to crying fan

By Steve Hopkins

Leeds midfielder holds his hands up after defeat and plenty of fans appreciated it

Leeds United

Leeds midfielder holds his hands up after defeat and plenty of fans appreciated it

By Darragh Culhane

Leicester City’s new red away kit is definitely fit for champions

Leicester City

Leicester City’s new red away kit is definitely fit for champions

By JOE

Thrilling end to World Cup final could prove to be a seminal moment for cricket

Ben Stokes

Thrilling end to World Cup final could prove to be a seminal moment for cricket

By Reuben Pinder

Louis Theroux’s new Scientology film will send shivers up your spine

Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux’s new Scientology film will send shivers up your spine

By Ben Kenyon

Philippe Coutinho explains his reasons for signing his bumper new Liverpool contract

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho explains his reasons for signing his bumper new Liverpool contract

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories