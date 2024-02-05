Search icon

Football

05th Feb 2024

Premier League star admitted to rehab for addiction to laughing gas

Callum Boyle

He is the first footballer to be treated for the addiction

A Premier League footballer has become the first player to be admitted to rehab for an addiction to laughing gas.

The player, who hasn’t been named, was admitted to a medical centre after his family raised their concerns to his club about their addiction to Nitrous oxide.  

Nitrous Oxide – also known as laughing gas – is regularly used in the party scene and can cause symptoms such as feelings of euphoria and light-headedness. Others have also experienced hallucinations.

Although it isn’t illegal to be in possession of nitrous oxide it is considered to be highly dangerous, with Drug advice website Frank says there is a risk of death as a lack of oxygen can occur.

The Sun reported that the family’s concerns started after police stopped and spotted canisters in the footwell of a car he was travelling in as a passenger.

Police were unable to take any further action as they had no sufficient evidence to suggest who the canisters belonged to.

A source told The Sun: “His family became aware and asked the club for help. 

“The player was told if he wanted to save his career, he had to go to a specialist residential centre and get some help.”

They added: “He’s basically undergoing detox in the same way you would if you were hooked on alcohol or any other drug.

“He’s the first Premier League footballer to be treated for addiction to nitrous oxide but, given how rife its use is among players, it’s unlikely he’ll be the last.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be overruled in any attempt to sell Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be overruled in any attempt to sell Anthony Martial

By Darragh Murphy

Dimitar Berbatov had a priceless response to question about managing with Robbie Keane

Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov had a priceless response to question about managing with Robbie Keane

By Darragh Murphy

Once underrated, Son Heung-min is now undeniably the best of the rest in the Premier League

Son Heung-min

Once underrated, Son Heung-min is now undeniably the best of the rest in the Premier League

By Wayne Farry

Liverpool fans are enjoying James Milner’s response to their new away kit

James Milner

Liverpool fans are enjoying James Milner’s response to their new away kit

By Simon Lloyd

England fans warned that pro-Brexit chants could be punished by FIFA

Belgium

England fans warned that pro-Brexit chants could be punished by FIFA

By Reuben Pinder

Derby County say training ground ‘spy’ is member of Leeds United staff

Championship

Derby County say training ground ‘spy’ is member of Leeds United staff

By Wayne Farry

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Callum Boyle

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

By Nina McLaughlin

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

Arsenal

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

By Callum Boyle

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

Children

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

ITV reality star set to join Love Island 2018 villa

Love Island

ITV reality star set to join Love Island 2018 villa

By Oli Dugmore

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo to star in Money Heist remake

Entertainment

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo to star in Money Heist remake

By Charlie Herbert

Vine: MLS striker Obafemi Martins bags wondergoal with greatest first touch ever

America

Vine: MLS striker Obafemi Martins bags wondergoal with greatest first touch ever

By Ben Kenyon

Donald Trump has already made a very depressing change to the White House website

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has already made a very depressing change to the White House website

By Cathy Donohue

Windrush scandal really wasn’t a surprise for Akala and many others

#Unfiltered

Windrush scandal really wasn’t a surprise for Akala and many others

By Will Lavin

PIC: This Irish pub has an ingenious way of selling half pints

Beer

PIC: This Irish pub has an ingenious way of selling half pints

By Alan Loughnane

Load more stories