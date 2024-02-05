Premier League star admitted to rehab for addiction to laughing gas

A Premier League footballer has become the first player to be admitted to rehab for an addiction to laughing gas.

The player, who hasn’t been named, was admitted to a medical centre after his family raised their concerns to his club about their addiction to Nitrous oxide.

Nitrous Oxide – also known as laughing gas – is regularly used in the party scene and can cause symptoms such as feelings of euphoria and light-headedness. Others have also experienced hallucinations.

Although it isn’t illegal to be in possession of nitrous oxide it is considered to be highly dangerous, with Drug advice website Frank says there is a risk of death as a lack of oxygen can occur.

The Sun reported that the family’s concerns started after police stopped and spotted canisters in the footwell of a car he was travelling in as a passenger.

Police were unable to take any further action as they had no sufficient evidence to suggest who the canisters belonged to.

A source told The Sun: “His family became aware and asked the club for help.

“The player was told if he wanted to save his career, he had to go to a specialist residential centre and get some help.”

They added: “He’s basically undergoing detox in the same way you would if you were hooked on alcohol or any other drug.

“He’s the first Premier League footballer to be treated for addiction to nitrous oxide but, given how rife its use is among players, it’s unlikely he’ll be the last.”

