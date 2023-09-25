Search icon

25th Sep 2023

Police issue statement on death of Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack

Callum Boyle

Maddy Cusack

Cusack died last week at the age of 27

Police have issued a statement on the death of Sheffield United’s Maddy Cusack.

Sheffield confirmed the tragic death last Thursday. Cusack, 27, had been at the Blades’ women’s side since 2019 and made history by becoming the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Away from the pitch, Cusack worked as a marketing executive for the club, who said they were “devastated” at the news of her death.

Derbyshire police have since confirmed that address in Horsley just after 6.35pm last Wednesday where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner’s Court has also confirmed had been reported, with an inquest to be opened imminently.

Tributes were paid to the 27-year-old before Sheffield United’s game against Newcastle on Sunday which included a minute’s silence prior to kick-off and players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Cusack’s squad number.

Maddy Cusack

The flag at Bramall Lane was also flown at half mast while fans also held up scarves and signs to pay tribute.

Fans also paid tribute on social media, with one fan saying: “Heartbreaking news. A beautiful, kind and talented young soul taken far too soon.”

A second said: “You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family.”

