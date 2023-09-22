Maddy Cusack: Tributes pour in for Sheffield Utd star

Cusack became the first player to reach 100 appearances for Sheffield Utd

Tributes have poured in for the much-loved Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack after news of her tragic death was confirmed on Thursday.

Cusack, 27, had been at the Blades’ women’s side since 2019 and made history by becoming the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Away from the pitch, Cusack worked as a marketing executive for the club, who said they were “devastated” at the news of her death.

Sheffield United Women's side confirmed yesterday that Maddy Cusack had tragically passed away aged 27.



Cusack became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the women's side. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/g6T1gePB8O — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2023

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane,” said Sheffield United chief executive officer Stephen Bettis.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed.

“Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Players and clubs, including her former sides Birmingham City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, paid their respects to Cusack.

Former Sheffield United men’s captain Billy Sharp said: “Such a lovely girl. Enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy.”

Such a lovely girl, enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy 😢⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Bv68avWvrI — billy sharp (@billysharp10) September 21, 2023

Fans also paid tribute, with one fan saying: “Heartbreaking news. A beautiful, kind and talented young soul taken far too soon.”

A second said: “You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family.”

