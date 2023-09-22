Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Sheffield Untied confirmed Cusack had died on Wednesday

Tributes have continued to pour in for the much-loved Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack after news of her tragic death was confirmed on Wednesday.

Cusack, 27, had been at the Blades’ women’s side since 2019 and made history by becoming the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Away from the pitch, Cusack worked as a marketing executive for the club, who said they were “devastated” at the news of her death.

Sheffield United Women's side confirmed yesterday that Maddy Cusack had tragically passed away aged 27.



Cusack became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the women's side. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/g6T1gePB8O — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2023

Players and clubs, including her former sides Birmingham City, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, paid their respects to Cusack.

Former Sheffield United men’s captain Billy Sharp said: “Such a lovely girl. Enjoyed some amazing times with Maddy and the Blades. Such a sad loss. RIP Maddy.”

On Thursday Richard Cusack, brother of Maddy, posted an emotional tribute to his sister in response to the announcement confirmed by the club.

“My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy,” he wrote.

Several people responded to his messages, passing on their condolences.

One user said: “Haven’t got the words to describe how amazing she was one of the most amazing people always put other [sic] first and always wanted to help out had the privilege to be able to talk to her and I just can’t sum up at how amazing she was absolutely devastated mate we are all with you and your family.

“So sorry for your loss Rich. Sending lots of love to you and your family,” another said.

A third commented: “So sorry for your loss Richard.”

