Pep Guardiola makes Kalvin Phillips admission

Phillips has struggled for game time at Man City

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Kalvin Phillips is still struggling to adapt to his style at Manchester City.

Phillips has made just 23 appearances for the Citizens since joining from Leeds United in a £45m last summer after struggling with injury.

The England international was expected to play a major role for the Treble winners but has only had a bit-part role however he is likely to have a chance in the EFL Cup against Newcastle United tonight (Wednesday September 27).

Speaking about the 27-year-old’s impact at the club, Guardiola praised his desire to learn and revealed that he told the club he wants to stay and fight for his place.

Pep Guardiola admits he's failed to get the best out of Kalvin Phillips 👀 pic.twitter.com/VmhzPEFp6k — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 27, 2023

He said: “We have our own specific way to play and (he) sometimes struggles in a few things, while the previous (Leeds playing style) was perfect (for him).

“The club spoke with him because he did not have many minutes. He said ‘no, I want to stay’.

“We brought Kalvin here for his quality. He is open minded, always wants to learn and wants to help. This is what we want to try to do.

Away from Man City Phillips has remained an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad and featured in their most recent set of international fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

