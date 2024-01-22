Novak Djokovic named as ‘most unlikeable player ever’

Djokovic’s actions at the Australian Open have caused a stir

Novak Djokovic has been labelled the “most unlikeable player ever” following his behaviour at the Australian Open.

The world number one was cruising in his fourth round match on Sunday against Adrian Mannarino, leading 6-0, 6-0 at the time.

As Mannarino picked up a point in the third set, those at the Rod Laver Arena cheered wildly as the underdog tried to get back into the game.

Djokovic took issue with this and the 36-year-old began arguing with the umpire after he was called for a time violation on his serve.

Those inside echoed a chorus of boos and those watching on were quick to slam the Serb.

“The most unlikeable player of all time and it’s not even close,” said one person.

A second commented: “This is why nobody likes you Novak. Not because of your nationality or the ‘western media’. It’s because you are a jerk. He literally only won one game the whole match at this point and was celebrating. Try acting more like Nadal and Federer. You might get some respect for once.”

“There is no hate or love. He’s just cringe and he should be ignored. I mean look at the score … he’s looking for unnecessary dramas and attention,” said another.

You either hate Novak Djokovic for stunts like this or you love him for it and I do genuinely think both opinions are entirely valid.pic.twitter.com/qGWMaicFOy — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) January 21, 2024

Despite the crowd’s animosity, the world number one and secured a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win to book his spot in his 58th career quarter-final.

After the game he said the early stages of the game were some of the best of his career.

He told Jim Courier: “The first two sets were some of the best sets I’ve played in a while.

“I really wanted to lose that game in the third set, the tension was building up so much in the stadium.

“I needed to get that out of the way to refocus on what I needed to do to close out the match.”

