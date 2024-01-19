Search icon

News

19th Jan 2024

Novak Djokovic has ’15 year special relationship’ with tree in Melbourne

Nina McLaughlin

“There’s one particular tree…”

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the ‘special relationship’ he has with a specific tree located in Melbourne.

The tennis champion says he has been visiting for the last 15 years, located in the Australian city’s Botanical Gardens, that he has found a connection with.

With the Australian Open currently underway, the grand slam champ revealed that he loves to return to his beloved tree.

“I just have a connection.”

“There’s one particular tree that I’ve been having [a] special relationship with, so to say, in the last 15 years,” he said after a recent game.

“I love every corner of [the] botanical gardens. I think it’s [an] incredible treasure for Melbourne to have such a park and nature in the middle of the city.

“I got connected with that tree. I just liked it. I liked its roots and the trunks and branches and everything. So I started climbing it years ago. That’s it. I just have a connection.”

He continued: “That particular tree, I cannot reveal which one, I’ll try to keep it discreet for myself when I’m there to have my own time. I like to ground myself and connect with that old friend.”

The 36-year-old previously opened up about his connetion to the tree back in 2016.

“This tree has been here a long time, much longer than any one of us,” he shared.

“Imagine how much energy and wisdom it has! So grateful that I can spend time in the nature. That’s what the day off looks like.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Video of motionless plane ‘stuck’ in the sky has people calling it a ‘glitch’ in the Matrix

Video of motionless plane ‘stuck’ in the sky has people calling it a ‘glitch’ in the Matrix

By Nina McLaughlin

Former Man United flop scores stunning 40-yard free-kick at AFCON

Africa Cup of Nations

Former Man United flop scores stunning 40-yard free-kick at AFCON

By Callum Boyle

Kanye West’s £670,000 titanium dentures are ‘permanent’ and ‘go beyond veneers or grills’

Kanye West’s £670,000 titanium dentures are ‘permanent’ and ‘go beyond veneers or grills’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

John McAfee’s Instagram deleted after cryptic ‘Q’ post following his death

Conspiracy Theories

John McAfee’s Instagram deleted after cryptic ‘Q’ post following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

Flooding

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

By Steve Hopkins

Katie Price: Man bailed after arrest for assault, theft and coercive control

Katie Price

Katie Price: Man bailed after arrest for assault, theft and coercive control

By Steve Hopkins

Inside CHAZ: Seattle’s Capital Hill autonomous zone

CHAZ

Inside CHAZ: Seattle’s Capital Hill autonomous zone

By JOE

Bartender sends boss brutal three-word response after 3am text

bartender

Bartender sends boss brutal three-word response after 3am text

By Kieran Galpin

Man charged in connection with the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson

News

Man charged in connection with the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson

By Reuben Pinder

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

Ajax

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

By Callum Boyle

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

Phones

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

By Charlie Herbert

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

By Nina McLaughlin

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

Norfolk

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

By Charlie Herbert

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

Football

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Insulate Britain have finally realised their protests aren’t helping anyone – temporarily

Insulate Britain have finally realised their protests aren’t helping anyone – temporarily

By Ava Evans

Big Zuu is out to find Britain’s favourite chicken recipe

Big Zuu

Big Zuu is out to find Britain’s favourite chicken recipe

By Jack Peat

Tyson Fury explains why he didn’t kick off about THAT scorecard

Boxing

Tyson Fury explains why he didn’t kick off about THAT scorecard

By Darragh Murphy

Donald Trump signs executive order to build wall between USA and Mexico

Donald Trump

Donald Trump signs executive order to build wall between USA and Mexico

By Alan Loughnane

Two MEPs with exact same name but completely opposite political views elected in south east

News

Two MEPs with exact same name but completely opposite political views elected in south east

By James Dawson

Five gravely important things we learned from last night’s CBB

CBB

Five gravely important things we learned from last night’s CBB

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories