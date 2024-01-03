Search icon

Sport

03rd Jan 2024

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries Luke Littler

‘He’s just so brilliant’

Luke Humphries had plenty of praise for his opponent Luke Littler moments after winning the World Darts Championships.

Cool Hand Luke defeated the youngster in a 7-4 win that saw him win the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time in his career.

Despite going into the game as the world number one, many were supporting the 16-year-old, who was aiming to become the youngest-ever world champion.

After securing a historic first win, Humphries bravely opened up about his battles with mental health in the run up to the tournament.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “There was a time in my life when I was really depressed and I didn’t this would be it for me. I couldn’t do it on the big stage and went through a lot of problems. To go on to become world champion and world No1 has proved a lot about my mental ability.

“My family, who I’d love to thank – my mum and dad, who have taken me everywhere for this moment. I’ve got my amazing girlfriend Kaley’s stepdaughter Grace here and obviously I’ve got my son. These are the people who make you who you are. Without them, I wouldn’t have this trophy right now.”

Humphries then continued by praising Littler and insisting that he would go on to win multiple titles in the future.

“He’s an incredible talent and I had to win this tonight. He’s gonna win plenty I’m sure. [On set seven] That felt like a massive turning point. I was 4-2 behind, is that right? He missed one dart [to go 5-2 up]; I think he got an unlucky deflection into treble 18. If it’s 5-2 it becomes a really uphill task,” he added.

“I’m not just saying this because it will please everyone, but Luke has been an unbelievable talent.

“Not just about the dartboard, he has been fantastic with all the media that has come about with him and he took the defeat so well. 

“He said go on and celebrate. You will never see never down to a 16 year old kid like him who is just something else.

“I really hope he’s in the Premier League because, if he don’t want to play in it fair enough, but I think he’d be a pleasure to play alongside him  this year.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, there is no doubt about that.”

Related links:

Topics:

Darts,Darts World Championship,Luke Humphries,Luke Littler,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Darts

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

Darts

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

Darts

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Everyone went mad over Leicester City’s pitch pattern

Chelsea

Everyone went mad over Leicester City’s pitch pattern

By Reuben Pinder

Ian Smith comes on for Costa Rica, Football Twitter goes wild

Costa Rica

Ian Smith comes on for Costa Rica, Football Twitter goes wild

By Simon Lloyd

Watch Moussa Sissoko get badly caught out by the cameras warming up for France

Euro 2016

Watch Moussa Sissoko get badly caught out by the cameras warming up for France

By Ben Kiely

Rooney misses an absolute sitter against Wolfsburg (Video)

Champions League

Rooney misses an absolute sitter against Wolfsburg (Video)

By JOE

Naomi Osaka ‘shocked’ that Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has gone missing

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka ‘shocked’ that Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has gone missing

By Daniel Brown

What an Olympic athlete eats in a day to swim the height of Everest

Diet

What an Olympic athlete eats in a day to swim the height of Everest

By Alex Roberts

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

Darts

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

By JOE

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

By Nina McLaughlin

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

By Stephen Porzio

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Alexis Sanchez appears to endorse article criticising those calling him a ‘mercenary’

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez appears to endorse article criticising those calling him a ‘mercenary’

By Simon Lloyd

FA board unanimously approve sale of Wembley to NFL owner

Fulham

FA board unanimously approve sale of Wembley to NFL owner

By Oli Dugmore

England set for world rankings boost on Monday

England (rugby union)

England set for world rankings boost on Monday

By Patrick McCarry

Losing his prosthetic leg didn’t stop England cricketer from doing his job

Cricket

Losing his prosthetic leg didn’t stop England cricketer from doing his job

By Simon Lloyd

WATCH: Nintendo brilliantly recreates live-action Super Mario run on-stage

WATCH: Nintendo brilliantly recreates live-action Super Mario run on-stage

By Wil Jones

The Obamas are producing a Netflix comedy about the Trump administration

Barack Obama

The Obamas are producing a Netflix comedy about the Trump administration

By Jade Hayden

Load more stories