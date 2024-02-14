Search icon

Football

14th Feb 2024

Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

Callum Boyle

Liverpool Carabao Cup

Don’t be one of those caught out

Liverpool have said they will ban any supporter who is caught trying to resell tickets for next weekend’s Carabao Cup online.

The Reds will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on February 25 as both teams go head-to-head for the first major piece of domestic silverware this season.

Tickets for the showdown are in high demand and Liverpool have released a statement to supporters to outline that those successful in their ballot will be sent a digital pass to prevent scammers and touts from selling them on, as well as generating fakes.

“Supporters who were successful in purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets for the clash with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday February 25 are reminded they will receive their ticket in the form of a digital pass during the week of the final,” it started.

“This will be distributed to fans via club email and is the only way supporters will receive official LFC general admission tickets for this fixture. There will be no official LFC general admission tickets in circulation ahead of the week of the final, so please beware of any fake tickets.

“Liverpool FC reiterates its call for supporters to only purchase tickets for the Carabao Cup final from the club, as it is the only official seller of LFC general admission tickets for this game.

“Fans should be aware of the risks of buying fake tickets from third-party websites or unofficial sellers, and the real possibility of being refused entry into Wembley Stadium. If supporters do purchase tickets from unofficial sellers, the club will not be in a position to help if they are refused entry.”

Liverpool go into Carabao Cup as overwhelming favourites

Given the contrast in seasons the two teams have had, it’s no surprise to see that Liverpool are the favourites to lift the Carabao Cup.

In a repeat of the 2022 edition of the final, as well as the FA Cup that same season, Liverpool were victorious on both occasions and should they repeat previous results, they will be crowned winners for a record 10th time.

Chelsea meanwhile could win their first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino – despite a less than impressive season.

Although it’s largely been one to forget, form has somewhat turned around of late, most recently in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday night as a Conor Gallagher brace and Enzo Fernandez provided a much-needed boost.

Related links:

Topics:

Carabao Cup,Chelsea,Football,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

Football

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

By Callum Boyle

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Football

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

EAFC

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

By Callum Boyle

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

Blue cards

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

By JOE

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Air Travel

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

By Charlie Herbert

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dublin

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By Joseph Loftus

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

restaurant

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

By JOE

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories