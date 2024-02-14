Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

Don’t be one of those caught out

Liverpool have said they will ban any supporter who is caught trying to resell tickets for next weekend’s Carabao Cup online.

The Reds will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on February 25 as both teams go head-to-head for the first major piece of domestic silverware this season.

Tickets for the showdown are in high demand and Liverpool have released a statement to supporters to outline that those successful in their ballot will be sent a digital pass to prevent scammers and touts from selling them on, as well as generating fakes.

“Supporters who were successful in purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets for the clash with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday February 25 are reminded they will receive their ticket in the form of a digital pass during the week of the final,” it started.

“This will be distributed to fans via club email and is the only way supporters will receive official LFC general admission tickets for this fixture. There will be no official LFC general admission tickets in circulation ahead of the week of the final, so please beware of any fake tickets.

“Liverpool FC reiterates its call for supporters to only purchase tickets for the Carabao Cup final from the club, as it is the only official seller of LFC general admission tickets for this game.

“Fans should be aware of the risks of buying fake tickets from third-party websites or unofficial sellers, and the real possibility of being refused entry into Wembley Stadium. If supporters do purchase tickets from unofficial sellers, the club will not be in a position to help if they are refused entry.”

Liverpool go into Carabao Cup as overwhelming favourites

Given the contrast in seasons the two teams have had, it’s no surprise to see that Liverpool are the favourites to lift the Carabao Cup.

In a repeat of the 2022 edition of the final, as well as the FA Cup that same season, Liverpool were victorious on both occasions and should they repeat previous results, they will be crowned winners for a record 10th time.

Chelsea meanwhile could win their first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino – despite a less than impressive season.

Although it’s largely been one to forget, form has somewhat turned around of late, most recently in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Monday night as a Conor Gallagher brace and Enzo Fernandez provided a much-needed boost.

