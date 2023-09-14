Lionel Messi appears to take final dig at PSG in Marco Verratti message

Messi couldn’t resist one last parting shot

Fans believe that Lionel Messi took one final dig at Paris Saint-Germain as he wished Marco Verratti good luck following his recent move.

Verratti became the latest high profile departure from the French champions this summer as he left to join Qatari side Al Arabi for a reported fee of £38.6m – a record for the Qatari league.

After confirming he had left PSG, Messi posted a message which said: “All the luck in your new stage @marco_verratti92!!! You already know I wish you the best always.”

This has since led to speculation that his message was actually aimed at PSG after the picture posted by the Inter Miami forward was of the two in their respective international kits as oppose to the two playing for the French champions.

One person said: “Bro don’t want to post in PSG kit.”

A second wrote: “He didn’t even use a pic with him on PSG. Finished club.

“Hahaha Messi hates PSG he doesn’t even want to post a picture of him and Verratti in their shirts and had to get a final little dig in there,” said a third.

After leaving the club, Verratti said: “I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies.

“Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian.”

