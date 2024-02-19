Search icon

Football

19th Feb 2024

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly signed a contract to join Real Madrid in the summer until 2029.

Mbappe and Real Madrid has been a tale as long as time and it now appears one step closer after it was confirmed last week that the forward had told Paris Saint-Germain he would be leaving in the summer.

Marca have now reported that the Frenchman has already signed a deal with Los Blancos to join in the summer, with details of the contract leaked.

The Daily Mail claimed that the Spanish side want to make the 2018 World Cup winner the highest-paid player at the club, ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Although they want to make him the most-paid player, Mbappe will still have to take a huge pay cut, as well as paying a signing-on fee of around £85.5m.

He is set to earn between £12m and £17m a year in Madrid plus bonuses which would be a significant decrease from his £22m a year he’s earning in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

PSG president wants Mbappe to stay

Amongst all of the speculation, PSG club president Nassr Al-Khelaifi still wants the 25-year-old to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to RMC, he said: “Look, I’m not hiding anything.

“For sure I want Mbappe to stay. For me he is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris.”

