Football

17th Dec 2023

Roy Keane calls out ‘arrogant’ Van Dijk for Man United remarks

Callum Boyle

Roy Keane Virgil van Dijk

At least there was something for Keane to get angry about

Roy Keane was less than impressed with Virgil van Dijk’s comments after the draw between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool were the overwhelming favourites going into the game but failed to break down United’s defence, who rarely threatened in attack.

The hosts had over 30 shots at Anfield and even played a small stage of the game with an extra man after Diogo Dalot was shown two quick yellow cards for dissent in the closing stages of the game.

While United were certainly the happier of the two, Van Dijk believed that there was only “one team trying to win the game”.

He told Sky Sports: “There was only one team trying to win the game. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. We want to win every game, especially a team like them.

“It’s frustrating as we were superior in all aspects and they were just hoping on the counter attack to hurt us. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.

“They aren’t in the best phase so coming here you have to worry about the threat we have. But we should have won today. There are big games coming up and we won’t dwell on it.”

After hearing the Dutchman’s comments Keane immediately snapped back, accusing the Liverpool captain of being disrespectful.

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that,” the former United man exclaimed.

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.”

The draw means the Reds missed the chance to move six points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City and are second in the table, just a point behind league leaders Arsenal, who they face next weekend.

