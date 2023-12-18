Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Reports emerge of what Virgil van Dijk said to Onana at half time of Liverpool vs Man United

Callum Boyle

Virgil van Dijk was heavily critical of the opposition

Virgil van Dijk was involved in a heated exchange with Andre Onana at half time of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Despite having the majority of the possession and over 30 shots, the Reds failed to breakthrough the United defence as they were held to a goalless draw at Anfield, missing the chance to go top of the table.

After the game, Van Dijk claimed that there was only “one team trying to win the game”.

He added: “It’s frustrating as we were superior in all aspects and they were just hoping on the counter attack to hurt us. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.”

United frustrated their opponents at every opportunity and Onana felt the anger of the home crowd after they accused him of time wasting when taking goal kicks.

Van Dijk was also less than impressed and according to TalkSPORT, had some choice words for Onana when walking down the tunnel at half time.

They claimed that the Reds captain told Onana: “Because of you, we only played a half-hour game,” to which he responded with a smile.

Roy Keane wasn’t happy with Van Dijk’s comments and labelled the defender as “arrogant” following his choice words.

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that,” Keane added.

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.”

