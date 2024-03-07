Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight confirmed for July

‘We signed the contract’

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have signed a contract for a fight in July this year, the former heavyweight has announced.

The fight is set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be live on Netflix.

In a post on Instagram, Tyson said: “We signed the contract.”

The fight is set to be Netflix’s first foray into the world of combat sports.

Paul, who initially rose to fame as a YouTuber and younger brother of Logan Paul, has spent the last couple of years forging a career in boxing.

This has included him beating former UFC stars such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, before he suffered the first defeat of his career in a loss to Tommy Fury.

Tyson meanwhile is a man that needs no introduction. One of the most fearsome boxers in history, he was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

But he hasn’t taken part in a pro fight since 2005, and will be 58 by the time of his bout with Paul.

In a statement, he said: “[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul’s second ever fight was against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition boxing match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

Paul said: “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard.

“Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world — a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

