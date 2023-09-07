Search icon

Football

07th Sep 2023

Arsenal fans hijack Manager of the Month vote by telling ‘Swifties’ Arteta is a Taylor Swift fan

Callum Boyle

Taylor Swift

If anyone can help, it’s the Swifties

Arsenal fans are taking matters into their own hands to ensure that Mikel Arteta wins the Manager of the Month award.

Arteta has been nominated alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, David Moyes and Ange Postecoglu after the Gunners started the season with three wins and a draw from their opening four games.

Having beaten Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, Arsenal ended the month of August with a draw against Fulham, which could affect Arteta’s chances of winning.

However, in order to give the Spaniard a boost in the polls, one Arsenal fan has claimed that Arteta is a huge Taylor Swift fan and called upon her fans – known as ‘Swifites’ – to help out.

A post on X saying: “Mikel Arteta is a massive Taylor Swift fan. Please vote for him!” has attracted over 400 reposts and over 3,000 likes as Taylor fans from across the globe do their bit.

The winner of the Manager of the Month for August is set to be announced in the coming days once the poll closes at midday UK time on Monday, September 11and if Arteta goes on to win it, he’ll have to give a huge thank you to the ‘Swifties’.

It’s not the only time Taylor Swift fans have helped to hijack a vote as they recently swung the Golden Boy votes in favour of Jude Bellingham after old quotes from his nearest competitor, Alejandro Balde, revealed that he isn’t a fan of Swift’s music.

Back in May, Balde allegedly said: “Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don’t like her music.”

Swift fans caught wind of his comments and have since been doing their best to ensure he doesn’t win and have voted for Bellingham.

Such is their power, the 19-year-old is now the runaway leader and clear favourite to win the 2023 edition of the award.

Arsenal,Football,Mikel Arteta,Sport,Taylor Swift

