Harry Maguire says he can handle criticism after Scotland boos

Harry Maguire has insisted that he can handle the criticism after he was subjected to boos and taunts in England’s win against Scotland on Tuesday night.

Maguire came on for the second half and scored an own goal as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-1 win at Hampden Park.

After the game, England boss Gareth Southgate passionately defended the Manchester United defender and described the treatment of the 30-year-old as “an absolute joke” and blamed the pundits and media for the increase in jeers.

But the defender himself has said that he is not phased by the critics and says that he has happy to take the pile on if it helps his teammates to improve.

He said: “I would not say I am a person who struggles with pressure mentally. I have been through a lot in the last couple of years and I have been Manchester United captain for nearly four years. You take a huge amount of responsibility and everything that comes with it, and that is a lot of bad as well as good.

“I would not say I am used to it, but I can deal with it. It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself. It makes them play better, for sure. It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.

“We have given them a goal, which is unfortunate. We knew it would be hostile and in the second half, I got most of it. I am happy to go with that, don’t worry about that.”

England fans showed their appreciation for the defender and chanted his name and he admitted that “nothing is better” than hearing the backing of the Three Lions.

