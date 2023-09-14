Search icon

Football

14th Sep 2023

Harry Maguire says he can handle criticism after Scotland boos

Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire

Southgate described the criticism of Maguire as ‘an absolute joke’

Harry Maguire has insisted that he can handle the criticism after he was subjected to boos and taunts in England’s win against Scotland on Tuesday night.

Maguire came on for the second half and scored an own goal as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-1 win at Hampden Park.

After the game, England boss Gareth Southgate passionately defended the Manchester United defender and described the treatment of the 30-year-old as “an absolute joke” and blamed the pundits and media for the increase in jeers.

But the defender himself has said that he is not phased by the critics and says that he has happy to take the pile on if it helps his teammates to improve.

He said: “I would not say I am a person who struggles with pressure mentally. I have been through a lot in the last couple of years and I have been Manchester United captain for nearly four years. You take a huge amount of responsibility and everything that comes with it, and that is a lot of bad as well as good.

“I would not say I am used to it, but I can deal with it. It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself. It makes them play better, for sure. It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.

“We have given them a goal, which is unfortunate. We knew it would be hostile and in the second half, I got most of it. I am happy to go with that, don’t worry about that.”

England fans showed their appreciation for the defender and chanted his name and he admitted that “nothing is better” than hearing the backing of the Three Lions.

Related links:

Topics:

England,Football,Harry Maguire,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Manager who gambled on football is secretly spared punishment by FA

Football

Manager who gambled on football is secretly spared punishment by FA

By Callum Boyle

The reason why Jude Bellingham snubbed Man United move

Borussia Dortmund

The reason why Jude Bellingham snubbed Man United move

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

Football

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tickets for Ronaldo’s Old Trafford return are selling for up to £2,500 each

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tickets for Ronaldo’s Old Trafford return are selling for up to £2,500 each

By Kieran Galpin

Roy Keane slams two Liverpool stars for ‘sloppy’ display in Man United defeat

Football

Roy Keane slams two Liverpool stars for ‘sloppy’ display in Man United defeat

By Callum Boyle

Ronaldinho set to take lucky fans on tour of Paris ahead of Champions League final

Football

Ronaldinho set to take lucky fans on tour of Paris ahead of Champions League final

By Callum Boyle

Should Ashley Barnes be picked for England?

Ashley Barnes

Should Ashley Barnes be picked for England?

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: Locate the European football clubs and stadiums on the map

FootballJOE Quiz

QUIZ: Locate the European football clubs and stadiums on the map

By Simon Lloyd

Manchester United won’t suspend Nicky Butt following arrest over alleged assault

Football

Manchester United won’t suspend Nicky Butt following arrest over alleged assault

By JOE

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

Man works out how much money you’d have made buying Apple shares instead of new iPhones

Man works out how much money you’d have made buying Apple shares instead of new iPhones

By Joseph Loftus

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

asteroid

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

By Steve Hopkins

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

By Joseph Loftus

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

By Joseph Loftus

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Steven Gerrard says he regrets watching too much TV instead of starting his coaching badges

feature-homepage

Steven Gerrard says he regrets watching too much TV instead of starting his coaching badges

By JOE

Eddie Hearn names potential date for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn names potential date for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

By Darragh Murphy

MMA fighter dies following injuries suffered at Dublin event

feature-homepage

MMA fighter dies following injuries suffered at Dublin event

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Foo Fighters, Post Malone & more announced as Reading & Leeds 2019 headliners

Bastille

Foo Fighters, Post Malone & more announced as Reading & Leeds 2019 headliners

By Will Lavin

This football fan travelled over 10,000 miles to see his team, only for game to be called off (Pic)

Australia

This football fan travelled over 10,000 miles to see his team, only for game to be called off (Pic)

By Simon Lloyd

All the pictures taken by Love Islanders on their phones

Love Island

All the pictures taken by Love Islanders on their phones

By Oli Dugmore

Load more stories