Harry Maguire takes dig at Scotland in Instagram post

Harry Maguire appeared to take a dig at Scotland in his Instagram post after England’s 3-1 win.

Maguire played the second half of the Three Lions’ victory at Hampden Park as goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane cancelled out the defender’s own goal to guide Gareth Southgate’s men to a convincing victory.

The 30-year-old was heavily booed by the Scotland fans throughout the game but following the win, the Manchester United man opted to have the last laugh with his post on Instagram.

After thanking the England faithful for their support, Maguire made a reference to the chant sung by the Three Lions supporters, which goes: “Scotland get battered, everywhere they go.”

He said: “Enjoyable camp with the lads – always a pleasure representing my country. Everywhere they goooo.”

Southgate meanwhile came out in defence of the 30-year-old after he was subjected to chants and jeers from all areas of the ground.

“I’ve never known a player treated the way he is,” said the England boss.

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades – he’s been an absolutely key part of that. I’ve talked about the importance of our senior players, he’s been crucial among that.

“Every time he goes on the field, the resilience he shows is absolutely incredible. He’s a top player and we’re all with him and our fans were brilliant with him… From a Scotland fans’ point of view, I get it. I have absolutely no complaints with what they did.

“But it’s a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time. It’s a joke. Not by the Scottish fans but by our own commentators, pundits or whatever it is. They’ve created something that’s beyond anything I have ever seen.

“I think our fans recognised, ‘OK there might be a bit of heat from our own supporters but we’re not going to have others getting into him’.”

