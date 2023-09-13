Search icon

Football

13th Sep 2023

Harry Maguire takes dig at Scotland in Instagram post

Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire

Maguire played the second half of England’s win against Scotland

Harry Maguire appeared to take a dig at Scotland in his Instagram post after England’s 3-1 win.

Maguire played the second half of the Three Lions’ victory at Hampden Park as goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane cancelled out the defender’s own goal to guide Gareth Southgate’s men to a convincing victory.

The 30-year-old was heavily booed by the Scotland fans throughout the game but following the win, the Manchester United man opted to have the last laugh with his post on Instagram.

After thanking the England faithful for their support, Maguire made a reference to the chant sung by the Three Lions supporters, which goes: “Scotland get battered, everywhere they go.”

He said: “Enjoyable camp with the lads – always a pleasure representing my country. Everywhere they goooo.”

Southgate meanwhile came out in defence of the 30-year-old after he was subjected to chants and jeers from all areas of the ground.

“I’ve never known a player treated the way he is,” said the England boss.

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades – he’s been an absolutely key part of that. I’ve talked about the importance of our senior players, he’s been crucial among that.

“Every time he goes on the field, the resilience he shows is absolutely incredible. He’s a top player and we’re all with him and our fans were brilliant with him… From a Scotland fans’ point of view, I get it. I have absolutely no complaints with what they did.

“But it’s a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time. It’s a joke. Not by the Scottish fans but by our own commentators, pundits or whatever it is. They’ve created something that’s beyond anything I have ever seen.

“I think our fans recognised, ‘OK there might be a bit of heat from our own supporters but we’re not going to have others getting into him’.”

Related links:

Topics:

England,Football,Harry Maguire,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

Arsenal

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

By Callum Boyle

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

By Callum Boyle

Fans all saying same thing about Jude Bellingham post-match interview

England

Fans all saying same thing about Jude Bellingham post-match interview

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

West Ham fans criticised for tasteless Kurt Zouma chant

Football

West Ham fans criticised for tasteless Kurt Zouma chant

By Callum Boyle

Petr Cech holds hand up with brutal assessment of his own performance in Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton

Arsenal

Petr Cech holds hand up with brutal assessment of his own performance in Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton

By Matthew Gault

More than 200,000 fuming France fans sign petition calling for World Cup final to be replayed

2022 Qatar World Cup

More than 200,000 fuming France fans sign petition calling for World Cup final to be replayed

By Charlie Herbert

Melbourne derby abandoned after goalkeeper is smashed in the face with bin

Australia

Melbourne derby abandoned after goalkeeper is smashed in the face with bin

By Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Man United legend to become club’s manager

Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Man United legend to become club’s manager

By Callum Boyle

Roman Abramovich considering bringing Avram Grant back to Chelsea

Avram Grant

Roman Abramovich considering bringing Avram Grant back to Chelsea

By Simon Lloyd

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

Films

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

By Stephen Porzio

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Charlie Herbert

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

Aliens

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

By Steve Hopkins

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

By Steve Hopkins

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Australia

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia

Bill Maher

Bill Maher says Jada Pinkett Smith ‘lucky’ to just have alopecia

By Kieran Galpin

Fixing a car dent with a dildo is the maintenance tip you didn’t know you needed

Cars

Fixing a car dent with a dildo is the maintenance tip you didn’t know you needed

By Rich Cooper

Bobbie-Anne McLeod: Man, 24, admits to murdering Plymouth teenager

Bobbie-Anne McLeod

Bobbie-Anne McLeod: Man, 24, admits to murdering Plymouth teenager

By Kieran Galpin

One of the most terrifying knockout artists ever may be returning to the UFC

Anthony Johnson

One of the most terrifying knockout artists ever may be returning to the UFC

By Ben Kiely

David Tennant makes iconic return as the Doctor

David Tenant

David Tennant makes iconic return as the Doctor

By Charlie Herbert

Missing influencer Gabby Petito’s fiancé is now also missing

Brian Laundrie

Missing influencer Gabby Petito’s fiancé is now also missing

By Danny Jones

Load more stories