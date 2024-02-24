Search icon

24th Feb 2024

Harry Maguire escapes red card for 'awful' tackle on Sasa Lukic

Charlie Herbert

‘Harry Maguire’s lucky there’

There was controversy during the first half of Manchester United’s game against Fulham on Saturday following an ‘awful’ tackle by Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils took on Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon in the Premier League, with the two teams playing out a goalless first half.

But there was controversy surrounding a tackle Maguire made on Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic, with some wondering how the United defender wasn’t sent off for the challenge.

The centre-back caught the Lukic’s ankle with his studs as he lunged in, and was booked for the tackle by referee Michael Oliver.

Many online didn’t agree with the decision, with the tackle being described as “awful” by some, and others suggesting Maguire was lucky to still be on the pitch.

One person wrote: “Harry Maguire’s lucky there. They’ve been given as red cards.”

Another said: “Harry Maguire should be off the park. Awful attempt at a tackle. Dangerous. Red all day.”

And a third suggested that if the roles had been reversed it would have been a different outcome.

“How is this not a red card on Maguire,” someone else asked.

