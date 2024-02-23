Search icon

Football

23rd Feb 2024

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Callum Boyle

Real Madrid Taylor Swift

The end game

Real Madrid have asked LaLiga if they can move their final game of the season due to a Taylor Swift concert.

Madrid play their final game of the season on May 24 before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday May 30.

According to The Athletic, in order to allow them extra time to prepare, Los Blancos have asked to move the game to the day earlier on Saturday May 23.

They’re also exploring the possibility of adding an extra date to the tour in light of the demand they have received for the 34-year-old.

Real Madrid Taylor Swift

Madrid could face obstacle in rescheduling game

Despite filing a request Madrid may face complications depending on the outcome of LaLiga’s title race, of which Madrid are part of.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are six points clear of closest challengers Girona at present and Madrid’s opponents on the final day of the season, Real Betis, may be in contention for a place in Europe.

In the interest of sporting fairness, if there was still a possibility of multiple outcomes, Madrid would have to play at the same time as Girona and Betis the same time as any other teams competing for a European spot.

Real Madrid Taylor Swift

Other football clubs facing dilemmas relating to Swift’s tour

As part of Swift’s Eras tour she will play at several football stadiums around the world.

The likes of Anfield, Wembley Stadium and Lyon’s Groupama Stadium.

Lyon could also face a similar issue to Madrid if they end up in the Ligue 1 relegation play-offs as the dates of those games clash with the dates Swift performs at Lyon’s ground.

They are currently three points clear of the play-off spot.

