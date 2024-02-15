Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Another night to forget for Bayern

Harry Kane looks set to face another trophy-less season as Bayern Munich fell to defeat against Lazio.

Bayern were the overwhelming favourites going into the Champions League last 16 game in Italy but looked toothless once more and were made to pay for another sloppy performance.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty was the difference as he converted from 12 yards out shortly after Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Gustav Isaksen.

Kane given low rating in disappointing defeat

Despite Bayern having 17 shots throughout the game, the Bundesliga side failed to register a shot on target as Kane struggled to get into the game and often looked isolated up top.

His performance was epitomised by Bild, who gave the forward a painful rating of six. In the German newspaper, players are marked with a score of anywhere between one-to six, with one being the highest and six the lowest.

Describing his performance, they said: “Missed a mega chance after seven minutes, but after that he couldn’t connect with Bayern’s attacking attempts at all. Totally signed off in the second half.”

Upamecano was the only other person to receive a six. For the Frenchman, they wrote: “Clean before halftime. But in the 67th minute, his red-and-penalty foul initiated the debacle.

Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and manager Thomas Tuchel were all given a five while the best performers were Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala, who were both awarded a three.

Pressure continues to mount on Thomas Tuchel

Back-to-back defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio have left Tuchel with a mountain to climb as he attempts to save his Bayern career.

The German cut a frustrated figure on the touchline at the Stadio Olimpico and reports have already claimed that the German giants are eyeing up Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement.

Related links: