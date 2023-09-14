Graham Potter rejects second job offer

Potter recently turned down an offer from Lyon

Graham Potter has turned down a second chance to return to management in the space of a week.

The 48-year-old, who was sacked by Chelsea five months ago, rejected an approach from Lyon and has now reportedly knocked back an approach from Rangers to replace the under-fire Michael Beale.

Rangers have endured a difficult campaign so far having failed to make the group stages of the Champions League while also sitting second in the table, four points behind Celtic.

Defeat at Ibrox to their biggest rivals heaped the pressure on Beale and according to The Sun the club spoke to Potter about replacing him.

Potter meanwhile is holding out for a side already in the Champions League or potential to reach that level however is relaxed and not in an urgent rush to return to the dugout.

Speaking about the calls for him to be replaced, Beale admitted he could understand the fans’ frustrations.

“I understand it when the results have been the last two. I understand the frustration with the fans,” he said.

“It is with the shirt. It is not just at Rangers, it is anywhere. It is a derby, a game where there is a lot of emotion involved and the fans expect their team to get a result and we didn’t.

“That is par for the course. In terms of pressure, you are always under pressure in this job. You are only ever a couple of results not going your way to feel that.

“The most pressure is the one we put on ourselves and we have fallen short of that today because I expected and wanted us to get a result.

