07th Feb 2024

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

Charlie Herbert

The Premier League will need to approve any move this summer

The Premier League will investigate Manchester City over a proposed transfer this summer.

On Monday, it was reported that the reigning Premier League champions had agreed a deal to sign highly-rated winger Savio from Troyes this summer.

The Brazilian joined the French side in 2022 for €6.5m but has spent this season on loan at Girona.

The 19-year-old been a key part of the La Liga side’s success this season and has been the subject of bids in the region of £25m.

Both Troyes and Girona are members of the City Football Group, the organisation that owns Man City and a number of other clubs around the world.

The fee Man City have agreed for Savio has not been reported.

If Savio were to leave Troyes in the summer, he would depart having never played a game for the club, despite being their record signing.

But the Premier League will reportedly be looking into any move he makes to the Etihad this summer.

The Telegraph reports that in order for the Premier League to approve the transfer, City will need to provide evidence that they are paying a fair market value for the teenager.

This is due to the league’s rules regarding transfer business conducted between clubs under the same ownership. The aim of these regulations is to stop clubs paying under market value to another club in the ownership group.

Clubs may try to do this in order to stay within profit and sustainability rules, whilst still being able to sign a player they’re after.

Savio will need to be valued at ‘book value’ for the purposes of Financial Fair Play, which would allow City to amortise an agreed fee across the duration of his contract.

The winger is still unlikely to feature for Pep Guardiola’s side next season even if the deal is given the green light, with reports saying City will loan him back to Girona should the La Liga team qualify for the Champions League.

Girona currently sit second in the league, 11 points clear of Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Of course, this is all against the backdrop of the continuing investigation into Man City regarding the 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations over a period of nine seasons between 2009/10 and 2017/18 in February 2023.

