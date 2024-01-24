Wigan create Football League history in win against Wycombe Wanderers

The late, late show

Wigan Athletic have written themselves into the Football League record books following their win against Wycombe Wanderers.

Shaun Maloney’s side secured a 1-0 win at the DW Stadium and did so in dramatically late fashion.

With the game entering it’s 20th – yes – 20th minute of injury time, Charlie Hughes volleyed home Callum McManaman’s cross to earn the Latics all three points.

Hughes’ strike was officially scored 19 minutes and 50 seconds into stoppage time, creating EFL history by becoming the latest goal to be scored.

90+20' 🤯…



😍 Start your day right with an alternative angle of Charlie’s outrageous winner against Wycombe Wanderers! #wafc 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cpODbq7TZZ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 24, 2024

It comes just days after Oli McBurnie scored the latest goal in Premier League history in Sheffield United’s draw against West Ham United.

The lengthy amount of stoppage time was enforced after referee Adam Herczeg suffered an injury 10 minutes into the second half.

Herczeg had collided with players from both sides and after being assessed, was deemed unfit to continue and was eventually replaced by fourth official Steven Rushton, with calls for qualified official in the crowd to take over fourth official duties in turn.

After the match, Wigan boss Maloney said: “It was a strange one… a prolonged one because of the delay..it was probably tough to watch, because it was tough to play in conditions that weren’t easy.

“It was a really difficult game, but to finally break them down and get that winner, the players are delighted.

“It felt like another big moment for us, and it’s one of those moments where you just have to enjoy it – and we did.”

