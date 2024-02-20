Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Beale was sacked by the Championship side on Monday

Less than 24 hours after Michael Beale was officially sacked by Sunderland on Monday, a controversial claim has already emerged.

Beale was relieved of his duties following the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat away to Birmingham City, who are managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, and leaves them four points off the play-offs in 10th.

The former Rangers boss was in charge for just 12 games but will now be replaced by Mike Dodds, who will take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Fans claim Beale had a burner account

From claiming he was unpopular due to have southern accent to snubbing a handshake with Trai Hume on Saturday, Beale has had his fair share of controversy but in the latest twist, Sunderland fans believe they have found an X account which they think was controlled by the 43-year-old.

Via the Second Tier Pod, the What the Falk podcast had discovered a series of different posts that allude to an account “Player__ID” that would routinely defend Beale in conversations with Sunderland supporters.

An incredible development in the Mick Beale/Sunderland saga…



Honestly, you NEED to see this.



THREAD 🧵



(Credit to @WhatTheFalkPod for the great detective work) pic.twitter.com/8aQWOfIOlB — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) February 20, 2024

However one fan claims to have found a tweet from 2017 asking X users to follow the account, dubbed as the new business venture of the one and only Beale.

Give @MichaelBeale new business @Player__id a follow and check out the website. You'll not regret it! — Aaron Cawley (@AaronCawley81) July 15, 2017

In another post, the account retweets a post from a Coventry fan calling Sunderland fans “toxic”. It said: “If SAFC sack Beale who in their right mind would want that job?

“Owners that won’t back a manager in the transfer market and a toxic fan base who will boo the f**k out of him and want him gone as soon as they lose 2 games. The self entitlement is on another level up there.”

The thread continued by sharing a page of Beale’s LinkedIn account as well as tweets defending his time as a Rangers boss.

Fresh twist in tweet saga

To finish off the quite unbelievable saga, the Second Tier Pod then shared another screenshot of the “Player ID” account, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen… we got him,” after it had appeared to have been deactivated.

On the bio of the account, it reads: Development programme for players and coaches. Home of the Player ID podcasts – hosted by @michaelbeale. Beale’s personal account has also seemingly been deleted.

Ladies and gentlemen… we got him. pic.twitter.com/T6FT4BqQGo — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) February 20, 2024

