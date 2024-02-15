Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

The club swiftly deleted the image after online backlash.

Galway United have apologised after they posted an image of a player, who has been banned from driving for killing a father of two in a three-car collision, holding a ‘Stop’ sign accompanied by the song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

Ahead of their opening fixture of the new League of Ireland season against St Pats on Friday, the club posted the image featuring Ed McCarthy on to their Instagram account.

In 2020, McCarthy was given a two-year suspended sentence, and a seven-year driving ban, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Polish national Andrezej Obalek.

The club swiftly deleted the image which received huge online backlash, and have since issued an apology.

In a statement on Thursday, February 15, the club said:

“Galway United wish to advise that there was no offence intended by a recent social media post issued by the club and would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt or distress that the post may have caused.”

The accident occurred on February 18, 2020. McCarthy was returning home from a Cork City training session with three passengers in the vehicle.

Courts ruled that McCarthy lost control of his car, ending up on the wrong side of the road and colliding with a car. The driver, Mr Obalek, was killed instantly.

McCarthy’s car then hit another car, causing the driver of the vehicle to suffer minor injuries.

The 22-year-old has made 71 appearances for Galway United since joining the club in February 2022.

