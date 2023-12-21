Referee shows white card during Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica

This is the first time the white card was used
Sporting Lisbon and Benfica were both shown a white card during their fierce derby match after a new rule in Portugal was introduced.
Yellow and red cards are commonly used however the white card during Sporting women’s game against Benfica.
With Benfica leading 3-0 at the time of the game, back in January, medical staff from both sides ran to the aid of a player who reportedly complained of feeling ill in the first half.
After the issue the referee was seen brandishing a white card to both sets of medical staff, which was met with cheers from the crowd in Lisbon.
As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada ? pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF
— B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023
White cards have been introduced as part of a new initiative for officials to recognise and praise clubs for fair play during games and was introduced to improve ethical values in the sport.
Although not a common practice yet, the white card is part of a series of new introductions in football. Additionally, concussion substitutes and longer stoppage time – as seen in the World Cup – have been brought in to improve the safety and entertainment of the game.
Benfica went on to win the game 5-0 and advance to the semi finals.
Related links:
- England football chiefs set to begin talks over football’s biggest shake up in 30 years
- Jamie Carragher ditches tactical talk and calls out Spurs for what they really are
- Pep Guardiola slams Man City players and fans after Spurs win