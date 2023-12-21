Referee shows white card during Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica

This is the first time the white card was used

Sporting Lisbon and Benfica were both shown a white card during their fierce derby match after a new rule in Portugal was introduced.

Yellow and red cards are commonly used however the white card during Sporting women’s game against Benfica.

With Benfica leading 3-0 at the time of the game, back in January, medical staff from both sides ran to the aid of a player who reportedly complained of feeling ill in the first half.

After the issue the referee was seen brandishing a white card to both sets of medical staff, which was met with cheers from the crowd in Lisbon.

As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada ? pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF — B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023

White cards have been introduced as part of a new initiative for officials to recognise and praise clubs for fair play during games and was introduced to improve ethical values in the sport.

Although not a common practice yet, the white card is part of a series of new introductions in football. Additionally, concussion substitutes and longer stoppage time – as seen in the World Cup – have been brought in to improve the safety and entertainment of the game.

Benfica went on to win the game 5-0 and advance to the semi finals.

