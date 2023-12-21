Search icon

21st Dec 2023

Referee shows white card during Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica

Callum Boyle

This is the first time the white card was used

Sporting Lisbon and Benfica were both shown a white card during their fierce derby match after a new rule in Portugal was introduced.

Yellow and red cards are commonly used however the white card during Sporting women’s game against Benfica.

With Benfica leading 3-0 at the time of the game, back in January, medical staff from both sides ran to the aid of a player who reportedly complained of feeling ill in the first half.

After the issue the referee was seen brandishing a white card to both sets of medical staff, which was met with cheers from the crowd in Lisbon.

White cards have been introduced as part of a new initiative for officials to recognise and praise clubs for fair play during games and was introduced to improve ethical values in the sport.

Although not a common practice yet, the white card is part of a series of new introductions in football. Additionally, concussion substitutes and longer stoppage time – as seen in the World Cup – have been brought in to improve the safety and entertainment of the game.

Benfica went on to win the game 5-0 and advance to the semi finals.

