24th Jan 2024

Quincy Promes facing nine-year prison sentence in cocaine smuggling case

Callum Boyle

Quincy Promes

Promes currently plays for Spartak Moscow

Quincy Promes is facing a possible nine-year prison sentence, recommended by the Public Prosecution Service on allegations of cocaine smuggling.

Promes is being prosecuted for allegedly importing 1,361kg of cocaine and could be made to serve nine years in jail if found guilty, according to De Telegraaf.

Promes, 32, was not present at the trial and had previously been given an 18-month sentence for assault after stabbing his cousin at a party.

The former Dutch international currently plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia and the prosecutor present at the Amsterdam District Court said that Promes was unable to testify “how such a successful footballer allowed himself to be drawn so deeply into crime.”

“He seems to think he is untouchable in Russia or abroad,” the prosecutor added.

Even if found guilty, Promes could still be allowed to play for Spartak. Despite not being in attendance, Promes will avoid going to jail if he doesn’t return to the Netherlands as Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the Netherlands. Promes is also reportedly trying to obtain a Russian passport.

So far this season the winger has featured 17 times for the Russian top flight side, scoring six goals.

Spartak are currently on their winter break along with the rest of the Russian Premier League and are set to return to action next month in a friendly against Al-Jazira in Abu Dhabi.

Related links:

Topics:

Crime,Football,Quincy Promes,Sport

