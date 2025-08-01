Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

This is when Liverpool’s new Adidas kit will launch

Liverpool has confirmed their star-studded collection of new signings will finally be visible in the new home shirt for 2025/26 in just a few days.

The club has confirmed the new Adidas shirt, which was launched today and is on sale now on the Liverpool store, will be worn for the first time in the Anfield double-header against Athletic Bilbao on Monday afternoon.

It will be the first time £116m German international Florian Wirtz, £69m Hugo Ekiteke, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong will be spotted in the new Adidas kit after previously being unveiled by the club in next season’s Nike strip.

Liverpool’s £70m per year deal is one of the biggest in football and replaces the outgoing Nike deal. It was that Nike deal that has pushed back the launch of the home and away shirts for 2025/26 because Liverpool were not allowed to sell the shirt until it expired at the end of July.

The kits are now here and it is a return to the mid-2000s Adidas style modelled by the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Fernando Torres. In fact, Carrager and manager Sir Kenny Dalgeish have been brought back alongside current stars Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk to reunite Liverpool with Adidas.

There are some modern changes. Adidas has used the modern, larger three stripe Adidas badge on the new Liverpool shirt and the red is a deeper shade than the shirt worn twenty years ago.

The kit also features the modern Liverpool badge and the Hillsborough flame on the back of the collar.

The white away shirt features black and red highlights and uses a Liver Bird logo with a shield badge, which the club says is based on the design of the original Main Stand from the year of the club’s creation in 1892.

The Adidas shirts will spawn a host of retro collections, Terrace Edition streetwear and dedicated Adidas trainers as part of the new partnership.

You can see all of the new Adidas and Liverpool range here.