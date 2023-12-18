Kevin De Bruyne’s house broken into and trashed

De Bruyne wasn’t in the house at the time

Kevin De Bruyne’s home in Belgium was reportedly broken into and trashed on Saturday.

Belgian news outlet HLN have claimed that some items were taken – but there was no further details on specific things that were stolen.

The Manchester City star is currently away in Saudi Arabia with the side as they prepare for their club World Cup campaign.

His wife Michele and their three children were also not home at the time of the raid.

De Bruyne, 32, bought the 70-acre property in 2015 and built a villa made of natural white stone, which was completed in February 2019.

The house features a swimming pool, jacuzzi and basketball court.

Burglar’s used a stepladder to enter the property on the first floor.

HLN added that the De Bruyne family only use the property sporadically when they visit Belgium, spending most of their time in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

City face Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi final of the club World Cup on Tuesday however it’s unclear whether or not he’ll take part.

De Bruyne played in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal at the beginning of the season before suffering the injury in the opening game of the season against Burnley, requiring surgery on his hamstring.

On returning to the pitch, he said over the weekend: “It’s going really well. I had surgery – it was a big injury. But we’re getting closer – closer to the new year.”

