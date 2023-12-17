Pep Guardiola has told players who next Man City manager will be

A sign of things to come?

Pep Guardiola has reportedly already told Manchester City’s players who he believes should replace him.

The 52-year-old has had a decorated spell at the Etihad Stadium, including a Treble-winning campaign last season and anyone brought in to replace him would face a monumental task to replicate his achievements.

But according to The Telegraph, Guardiola has already made his feelings clear and cited Roberto De Zerbi as the man to take over him.

In the report they add that the former Barcelona boss approached three Brighton players after their 1-1 draw last season, nodded towards their boss and said: “That’s the next Man City manager.”

Guardiola has been a huge admirer of his Italian counterpart in the past, labelling him as “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years”.

He said: Pay attention to what I’m about to say because I’m convinced in what I’m saying that [Roberto De Zerbi] is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years.

“There is no team that plays the way they play, it’s unique.”

Man City meanwhile faced another setback in their quest to regain the Premier League after drawing 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City had been 2-0 up after goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis only for Jean-Philippe Mateta and a 95th minute penalty from Michael Olise to stun the home support.

Their result means that if Liverpool beat Manchester United, they will move six points clear of the Citizens.

