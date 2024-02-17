Jurgen Klopp has hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez wonder goal

He couldn’t quite believe it

Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez’s wonder goal was caught on camera.

Liverpool strolled to a convincing 4-1 win against Brentford as they extended their lead at the top of the table to five points, before Manchester City play Chelsea in the later kick off.

Goals from Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo put the icing on the cake as Klopp’s men continued their excellent season.

Nunez’s strike was the pick of the bunch as he finished off a devastating counter-attack.

Diogo Jota was able to beat Sergio Reguilon to an impressive header and set the Uruguay international away before he eloquently dinked the ball over the on-rushing Mark Flekken to give the Reds the lead.

It was Nunez’s 13th goal of the season, and one of his most composed – something he has lacked in previous times.

Despite his finish it wasn’t enough for Klopp to remain calm as cameras picked up the Reds boss looking on anxiously as he hoped the forward would put his side in front.

His agony soon turned to ecstasy however thanks to a brilliant finish.

Klopp sweating over fitness of players ahead of Carabao Cup final

For all of the positives there was still some concerns as Jota and Curtis Jones were both substituted in the first half due to injuries.

Jones went down early in the first 45 before Jota was stretchered off after a late tackle.

Nunez was also replaced at half time for Cody Gakpo however it is unclear why the forward was taken off.

Klopp will be hoping all can return in time for next week’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea as the Reds’ injury list continues to pile up.

