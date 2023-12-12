Search icon

12th Dec 2023

Jadon Sancho is the last Man United forward to score at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Simon Kelly

Jadon Sancho

A damning statistic.

Things are not going well for Manchester United as they head into a jam-packed Christmas schedule.

With just one win in their last four games in all competitions, Erik ten Hag’s men are stuttering at a crucial time in the season, and come up against German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday night’s Champions League crunch match at Old Trafford.

While the prospect of a big game at home might put fear into any opposing side, one damning statistic puts the Red Devils form into perspective – the fact that Jadon Sancho is the last United forward to score at Old Trafford – and that was in May.

The ousted Englishman is just one of the many headaches of United’s season and hasn’t played a minute of football since late August when he refused to apologise after questioning Ten Hag’s decision to leave him out of the squad.

Jadon Sancho is the last Man United forward to score at Old Trafford in the Premier League

However, while a lot of blame lies at the door of Sancho and his apparent attitude problems, he’s at least scored at home in the Premier League more recently than Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

According to The Guardian, the 23-year-old is available for a move away in January. The £73 million signing from Dortmund is currently earning a huge wage of £300,000 a week and, with his future looking set in stone, the club will look to remove his bill from the books as soon as possible.

United have lost four times at home this season in the Premier League, with their latest result – a shocking 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford – compounding their misery.

If Bayern knock them out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, murmurs of Ten Hag’s future might just get a little louder. We’re sure Sancho isn’t complaining.

