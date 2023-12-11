Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

Callum Boyle

Anthony Martial

Martial signed a five-year deal in 2019 with an option to extend for 12 months

Anthony Martial finally looks set to leave Manchester United, with the Red Devils reportedly having no intention on extending his contract.

Martial signed a five-year deal in 2019 with an option to extend for a further 12 months but unless a buyer can come in during the January transfer window, United plan to let the Frenchman go for nothing at the end of the season, as revealed by The Athletic.

United made history signing Martial back in 2015 when he joined from Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal worth £36m rising to £58m – making him the most expensive teenager in football.

The forward has made 19 appearances in all competitions however only seven of those have been starts and he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes.

Anthony Martial

Some supporters even cheered his substitution in the 56th minute of their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri all have contracts that expire at the end of the season and they all contain options to extend.

Decisions will also have to be made on the futures of Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat with both on loan and the potential to make their stays permanent.

Erik ten Hag’s side face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in a must-win game in the Champions League as their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages hang by a thread.

