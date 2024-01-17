Search icon

Football

17th Jan 2024

Jesse Lingard’s new agents make contact with club ahead of potential transfer

Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard

Lingard has been without a club since the end of last season

Jesse Lingard’s new agents have made contact with an MLS club about signing the former Manchester United man.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He had been training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, however nothing more came of it.

He signed a one-year deal at Forest and featured 20 times for them last season before his release.

The 31-year-old has been linked with plenty of other clubs, including Barcelona, and was reportedly in contention to join Everton on trial with a view to signing on a short-term deal until the end of the season – however that also didn’t come to fruition.

Having grown frustrated with his failed attempts to find a new club, Sky Sports reported that he had cut ties with his old agents and moved onto new representatives.

Now the Daily Mail have claimed that Lingard has been offered the opportunity to join MLS outfit Portland Timbers ahead of the start of the league season on February 25.

Portland Timbers finished 10th in the Western Conference last season and are managed by Phil Neville.

Earlier this month, Paul Scholes called out Lingard for his extended period of time away from football.

Commenting underneath an Instagram post of Lingard’s, he said: “Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jesse Lingard,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

Toni Kroos labelled as ‘hypocrite’ for recent social media post after Saudi criticism

Football

Toni Kroos labelled as ‘hypocrite’ for recent social media post after Saudi criticism

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans elated by transfer window boost after Coutinho sale

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans elated by transfer window boost after Coutinho sale

By JOE

Spartak Moscow body Cristiano Ronaldo’s failed transfer pursuit in hilarious tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo

Spartak Moscow body Cristiano Ronaldo’s failed transfer pursuit in hilarious tweet

By Callum Boyle

Harry Redknapp offers to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham boss

Antonio Conte

Harry Redknapp offers to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham boss

By Callum Boyle

Japan fans stay behind after win over Scotland to clear up rubbish in stadium

Japan fans stay behind after win over Scotland to clear up rubbish in stadium

By Reuben Pinder

Valencia president sacked after threatening to ‘kill’ a player in leaked audio

Anil Murthy

Valencia president sacked after threatening to ‘kill’ a player in leaked audio

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag fires warning shot at Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag fires warning shot at Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Boyle

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

By Callum Boyle

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pfizer CEO says we may need a fourth dose of the vaccine

Covid

Pfizer CEO says we may need a fourth dose of the vaccine

By Kieran Galpin

Stewards mistake Benjamin Mendy for pitch invader at final whistle of Man City vs Liverpool

Benjamin Mendy

Stewards mistake Benjamin Mendy for pitch invader at final whistle of Man City vs Liverpool

By Reuben Pinder

David Bowie allegedly survived six heart attacks leading up to his death

David Bowie

David Bowie allegedly survived six heart attacks leading up to his death

By JOE

UFC star Jon Jones receives maximum penalty for “recklessly” taking sexual performance enhancer

Jon jones

UFC star Jon Jones receives maximum penalty for “recklessly” taking sexual performance enhancer

By Ben Kiely

The JOE Alphabet Quiz: Week 7

The JOE Alphabet Quiz

The JOE Alphabet Quiz: Week 7

By Rich Cooper

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms next fight with Abu Dhabi likely location

Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms next fight with Abu Dhabi likely location

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories