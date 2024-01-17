Jesse Lingard’s new agents make contact with club ahead of potential transfer

Lingard has been without a club since the end of last season

Jesse Lingard’s new agents have made contact with an MLS club about signing the former Manchester United man.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He had been training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, however nothing more came of it.

He signed a one-year deal at Forest and featured 20 times for them last season before his release.

The 31-year-old has been linked with plenty of other clubs, including Barcelona, and was reportedly in contention to join Everton on trial with a view to signing on a short-term deal until the end of the season – however that also didn’t come to fruition.

Having grown frustrated with his failed attempts to find a new club, Sky Sports reported that he had cut ties with his old agents and moved onto new representatives.

Now the Daily Mail have claimed that Lingard has been offered the opportunity to join MLS outfit Portland Timbers ahead of the start of the league season on February 25.

Portland Timbers finished 10th in the Western Conference last season and are managed by Phil Neville.

Earlier this month, Paul Scholes called out Lingard for his extended period of time away from football.

Commenting underneath an Instagram post of Lingard’s, he said: “Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?”

