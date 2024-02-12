Search icon

12th Feb 2024

Jeff Stelling reveals car was vandalised in x-rated social media rant

Callum Boyle

‘What the f**k has happened to people?’

Jeff Stelling has slammed the “scumbags” who vandalised his car at the weekend.

Stelling was giving a talk at ‘An Evening with Jeff Stelling’, hosted by Bianca Westwood at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday.

However upon returning to his car, the former Soccer Saturday presenter discovered that his the door of his car had been majorly damaged.

In a furious post on X, the 68-year-old shared an image of the damage and said: Thanks Chesterfield. Anyone who knows the scumbags who did this to my car while I was trying to entertain people please let me know. What the f**k has happened to people?”

As well as confirming he had reported the act of vandalism to the police, Stelling added that there was CCTV footage of the incident.

His tweets have since been deleted from his account.

Stelling on leaving Soccer Saturday

The much-loved broadcaster stepped away from his role as the host of Sky’s football results programme Soccer Saturday at the end of last season after 30 years on the screens.

At the time he said: “I had the most fantastic run on the show. I made the greatest mates and was paid well for one of the best jobs in the world. But the show was heading in a direction which meant it wasn’t quite the same.

“Even though I’d been there a long time, I felt some of my views weren’t considered at all. Every week I was fighting a battle. I got tired of fighting and it was making me ill.

“Eventually, I went to Sky’s management and said: ‘This is making me unwell. I’ve got to step away from it’.”

Since then Stelling has gone on to work for Amazon Prime on their coverage of Premier League games and has also started his own show on TalkSPORT.

