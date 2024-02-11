Search icon

11th Feb 2024

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

Callum Boyle

Man United

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of getting the players to wear cameras during games.

The Glazer family are big advocates of Augmented Reality (AR) and according to ESPN‘s Mark Ogden, the idea of implementing as another way to generate revenue.

A source close to the family told ESPN: “The big idea, or maybe the big hope, that the Glazers have – and this was driven by Ed Woodward – is the emergence of Augmented Reality.

“The technology is already out there whereby a player could have an AR wearable on his body and a supporter anywhere in the world could pay a small fee to experience a game through the eyes of his favourite player.

“Just imagine how much United could generate from their huge global fanbase if supporters were able to pay to be Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes for 90 minutes?”

Former United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also said that AR is seen as a “huge opportunity” that could potentially be monetised.

United face stumbling block in AR aspirations

While United could certainly be onto something, they would face some obstacles if they would to pursue the idea.

Current rules set by the International Football Association Board prevent body cams from being used in competitive games.

They were trialled during pre-season games last summer however. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans were among those to wear one during friendlies for their respective clubs.

Brennan Johnson also wore a body cam during the warm-up of Spurs’ game against Wolves.

