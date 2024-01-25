Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

Not the best way to introduce yourself

New Gillingham signing Remaeo Hutton has bizarrely vowed to bring “gay business, racism and sha**ing” to the club in a leaked video.

Hutton, 25, joined from Swindon Town this month and after only making one appearance has already appeared to land himself in some controversy after the videos were leaked online.

At the start of the video, Hutton starts recording his chest before saying “Breasts innit, some breasticles.”

It then gets even more bizarre when he makes a series of pledges to his new teammates.

“What am I going to bring to the group, I am going to bring some gay business, some gay ting I can’t lie,” he continues.

“I am going to bring some racism. Obviously I will win everyone over eventually, not like at first, but its one of those ones innit.

“Then on nights out bring some things to the table, that’s it.

“Try and get you to do a bit of sha**ing and that. For me it doesn’t count it you are sha**ing your missus, so don’t be coming in saying I got some action last night, it don’t count. Who wants to shag their missus anyway?

“The main one is the racism ting, I love that. I am on it, if you want to call me anything feel free.”

Gillingham have told the Daily Mail that they are speaking to Hutton about the video.

A statement from the club said: “We are aware of this private video and we are talking to the player directly.”

The full back made his debut during the club’s 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Related links