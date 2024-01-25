Search icon

Football

25th Jan 2024

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

Callum Boyle

Gillingham

Not the best way to introduce yourself

New Gillingham signing Remaeo Hutton has bizarrely vowed to bring “gay business, racism and sha**ing” to the club in a leaked video.

Hutton, 25, joined from Swindon Town this month and after only making one appearance has already appeared to land himself in some controversy after the videos were leaked online.

At the start of the video, Hutton starts recording his chest before saying “Breasts innit, some breasticles.”

It then gets even more bizarre when he makes a series of pledges to his new teammates.

“What am I going to bring to the group, I am going to bring some gay business, some gay ting I can’t lie,” he continues.

“I am going to bring some racism. Obviously I will win everyone over eventually, not like at first, but its one of those ones innit.

“Then on nights out bring some things to the table, that’s it.

“Try and get you to do a bit of sha**ing and that. For me it doesn’t count it you are sha**ing your missus, so don’t be coming in saying I got some action last night, it don’t count. Who wants to shag their missus anyway?

“The main one is the racism ting, I love that. I am on it, if you want to call me anything feel free.”

@benchviews.tv #gillinghamfc #fyp #fypシ #league2 #football ♬ original sound – Benchviews Sport TV

Gillingham have told the Daily Mail that they are speaking to Hutton about the video.

A statement from the club said: “We are aware of this private video and we are talking to the player directly.”

The full back made his debut during the club’s 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

By Patrick McCarry

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

By Patrick McCarry

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

RSPCA deny David Moyes’ claim Kurt Zouma has been offered animal welfare course

David Moyes

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona have only paid Man City €3m for the transfer of Ferran Torres

Barcelona

By Callum Boyle

Sevilla threaten to withdraw from tonight’s Super Cup clash with Barcelona

Barcelona

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Hector Bellerin destroys Arsenal Fan TV as he reveals what the players really think of them

Arsenal

By Nooruddean Choudry

Alexis Sanchez confirms injury story that will further frustrate Man United fans

Alexis Sanchez

By Patrick McCarry

Paul Merson ‘shocked’ Gareth Southgate snubbed in-form Conor Gallagher for England

Conor Gallagher

By Daniel Brown

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Alcohol

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

By Stephen Porzio

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate today

By Nina McLaughlin

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

Chef

By Charlie Herbert

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Ryanair

By Charlie Herbert

Drunk man’s New Year’s Eve taxi trip ends up costing him £1,640

Denmark

By Paul Moore

Ryanair ‘charge elderly couple £110 to print boarding passes’

By Joseph Loftus

Nando’s is bringing back a fan favourite for one month only

Chicken

By Tom Victor

Swanny’s Cricket Show Episode 5: The Commentary Box Episode

Cricket

By Reuben Pinder

This iPhone hack allows you to change the shape of your icon folders

Hack

By Ellen Tannam

Conor McGregor’s diet guru reveals you’ve probably been fueling workouts all wrong

Conor McGregor

By Ben Kenyon

