09th Jan 2024

Chelsea home kit for 2024-25 has been ‘leaked’ and fans aren’t happy

Callum Boyle

Chelsea leaked kit

There’s been some shocking comparisons

A leaked image of what could be Chelsea’s home kit from the 2024-25 season has emerged online but it has left fans feeling quite frustrated.

Footy Headlines shared a picture of the kit online, which featured the traditional blue and white colours alongside reddish-orange on the neckline, down the sides and around the badge.

The most noticeable bit of detail though is the wavy design across the shirt in the effect of an ocean wave.  

But upon it’s reveal, it doesn’t look like it’ll sell many shirts with fans comparing it to toothpaste.

“Looks like spilled paint. Nike why us?” said one person on X.

Another commented: “It seems the kit manufacturers really hate us.

“Most ugly I’ve seen in years,” added a third.

A fourth said: “Just send us to the Championship now.”

Chelsea agreed a new front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete earlier this season, with the US data company set to remain on the front of kits for the rest of the season.

They’ve also signed a sponsorship deal with crypto firm BingX, that will appear on their sleeves for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea,Football,Sport

