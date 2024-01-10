Search icon

Football

10th Jan 2024

Andre Onana makes AFCON U-turn

Callum Boyle

Andre Onana

Onana had been set to join up with the Cameroon squad

Andre Onana is set to change his mind on his availability for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

Onana was selected for Cameroon’s 27-man squad for the upcoming tournament in the Ivory Coast but opted to delay meeting up with his teammates.

The ‘keeper played in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Wigan Athlete in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Monday.

He had initially reached an agreement with the Cameroon officials that he would leave on January 14 to link up with the squad, allowing him to play in the game against Spurs before flying out.

Cameroon face Guinea in their opening group game a day later however according to iNews, he’s now likely to miss the game due to the short turnaround in-between games.

There is also still a possibility that Onana may not feature at all for Cameroon, who only returned to the international stage in August after he retired due to a falling out with manager Rigobert Song

Reports initially claimed that he was reluctant to go in fear of losing his place to United number two Altay Bayindir.

