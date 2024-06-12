Search icon

Football

12th Jun 2024

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Callum Boyle

Erik Ten Hag

He might regret staying now

Erik ten Hag will be given limited resources to work with next season to try and rebuild Manchester United’s squad.

Ten Hag will remain in his position as United boss going into the 2024/2025 campaign after reports confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had decided he was the man to lead the club forward following an end-of-season review.

The Dutchman however has already been dealt a blow despite knowing that he is going to need to overhaul the first team.

Ten Hag will have limited funds

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag will only be given a £50m budget to spend this summer. Any extra funds will have to be generated through player sales due to the club’s Financial Fair Play restrictions.

United reportedly have three names in mind and are specifically targeting the centre-back and striker roles.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro are the three defenders said to be under consideration but it’s unlikely their budget will be able to afford any, if all of them.

Their budget could be bolstered if they’re able to offload high earners such as Antony, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Erik ten Hag

Earlier this year it was reported that United would actually be prepared to listen to offers for all-but-four of their first team. Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund are the quartet exempt from the metaphorical chopping board.

Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford is also likely to spell the end of the road for Jadon Sancho, who will return from Borussia Dortmund after a loan spell at the German giants where he excelled after being ostracised from the United first team squad following a falling out with the Dutchman.

Erik Ten Hag,Football,Manchester United,Sport

