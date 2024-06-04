Search icon

Football

04th Jun 2024

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

Callum Boyle

England Euro 2024

England’s travel plans have been criticised

England have been called out for choosing to fly to two of their Euro 2024 group games.

The Three Lions will be staying in east Germany however all of their groups games will take place in the west.

They begin their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, June 16 before facing Denmark in Frankfurt four days later and concluding the group stages against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday, June 25.

Gareth Southgate’s men will drive the 282km trip to their tournament opener before taking flights to Frankfurt and Cologne.

Germany were awarded the tournament on their pledge to make Euro 2024 as sustainable as possible. The government has spent £27m on green initiatives which include encouraging the 2.7m fans expected to attend not to drive by discounting train tickets and even reducing parking spaces at stadiums.

All of the groups were regionalised as well to ensure that travel would be kept to a minimum and travel by flight would reduce by 75 per cent.

While UEFA have actively encouraged this it wasn’t made compulsory and should England qualify for the knockout stages, it’s likely that they will have to fly again.

Despite there being no official rule stating you can’t fly England’s travel plans have come in for criticism.

13 NGOs across Europe have written to England and the other competing nations to encourage them not to fly and use alternative transport methods in a bid to help the environment.

Only Germany and Switzerland responded, promising not to take short-haul flights.

Travel Smart campaigner Erin Vera said: “UEFA and the hosts Germany have put a lot of effort into cutting transport emissions around the tournament, making it the greenest championships ever. This shows what can be done. Disappointingly the national teams are so far failing to lead by example. If teams choose to avoid taking the plane for journeys that could reasonably be taken by train or coach, they can drastically slash their emissions.”

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

England

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Football

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

Football

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

By Callum Boyle

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Chelsea

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

European giant holds talks with Bruno Fernandes over summer move 

Bayern Munich

European giant holds talks with Bruno Fernandes over summer move 

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

By JOE

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

UK weather

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

Football

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

By JOE

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

By Charlie Herbert

Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

Joey Essex

Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories