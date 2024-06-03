Search icon

03rd Jun 2024

Kieran Trippier names England player that’s impressed him the most

JOE

“He’s really surprised me – a top quality player.”

Kieran Trippier has revealed which England player has impressed him the most in training ahead of Euro 2024.

In a team packed with superstars, Trippier could have chosen from a host of senior players plying their trade in the Premier League or even Bayern Munich bagsman & Three Lions all-time top scorer Harry Kane.

However, Trippier claimed it is Young Player of the Year & Chelsea star-man Cole Palmer that has impressed him the most.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “It’s the first time I’ve trained with Cole: he’s really surprised me – a top quality player.”

Delving into more detail, the Three Lions full-back added: “It’s just how he finds the pockets (of space). His awareness for where other people are and how clever he is for such a young age.

“It’s the first time I’ve trained with him this week, I am really happy that I’ve trained with him, he’s been quality.”

This comes as no surprise following Palmer’s stellar season since making the move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

As Chelsea’s clear standout star, he racked up the most goal contributions in the league with a hugely impressive 22 goals & 11 assists. 

A penalty expert, dead-ball specialist & exceptional passer of the ball, it is of huge discussion whether he will start in Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven which is primed with talent.

